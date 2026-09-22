77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

It’s not by chance that the phrase “You can’t eat at everyone’s home” has gone viral quite literally everywhere. It’s because it is true.
More often than not, it’s because of hygiene. Maybe their cats walk on the counters, or a pan is so burned it should probably be retired. But other times, their taste buds have been so viciously altered that every meal they cook should be considered a culinary crime. And some meals are so criminal that we’ve selected some of the worst ones folks have shared on r/FoodCrimes.
#1 [i Ate] Dessert Pizza With Banana, Treacle And Some Like Chocolate Chips On It
Image source: StrangePinkDonkey
#2 Strawberry Cheesesteak
Image source: Dry_Resolution4251
#3 Feetloaf
Image source: anon
Something that tastes delicious to some may be absolutely atrocious to others. And, in part, it has to do with the density of our taste buds, says sensory psychologist Linda Bartoshuk, who identified differences in human tongues and found that some people simply have less sensitive tongues than others.
The study concluded that if someone has fewer fungiform papillae (or, in simpler terms, the small bumps on the tongue), they may have a less sensitive sense of taste, meaning they need stronger flavors to taste their food, which we assume is most people on this list. But then there are “supertasters,” who have a higher density of papillae and are much more sensitive to sweet and bitter foods.
#4 Really Felt Like Having Italian Tonight, Couldn’t Make Up My Mind Though
Image source: lussmm
#5 Sushi Dogs?!
Image source: Go to hotdogs r/hotdogs • 18d ago tangoking
#6 Pickle On A Gingerbread Man Because I Got Curious
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
These taste-bud differences also help explain how genetic variations can make us experience completely different sensory worlds. Perhaps the best-known example is cilantro, or coriander. Experts explain that our perception of cilantro actually involves smell, and a variant of the OR6A2 olfactory gene can affect how people perceive the herb.
This variant, which is present in roughly 4% to 20% of the world’s population, can cause people to detect a soapy flavor in cilantro. This is because a small molecular difference in the gene affects how you smell cilantro. And since it can make the herb smell soapy, you may end up tasting something that resembles dish detergent when you eat it.
#7 Meat + Ice Cream Sue Me
Image source: Ashamed_Back_391
#8 KFC China Doing Oreo Bun Chicken Sandwich
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#9 Nailed Chicken [oc]
Image source: _Naguka_
#10 My Applesauce Pizza
Image source: Rtk4life
#11 Dill Pickles In Dr. Pepper People Are Worse Than Beans In Chili, Or Squeeze Butter In Salsa
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#12 Spaghetti Burrito
Image source: TONEakaSHOW33
#13 My Nurse Says This Is A Food Crime! Had Spare Cup Of Guac And Only A Banana Left. So I Smeared It On And Took A Bite
Image source: OneTinSoldier567
#14 Spaghetti Sandwich
Image source: littlecreamsoda79
#15 [homemade] Barbecue Glazed Sbevef Harvey
Image source: themeatloafguy
#16 Dumplings Inside A Bun
Image source: FlyinHedgehog
#17 Someone Call The Cops
Image source: Xavier_Renegade_
#18 My First Time Making A Steak
Image source: currantsfigureh54
#19 Guess What Food This Is
Image source: Proof-Staff-433
#20 The Gave Me An Onion Burger At The Bowling Alley
Image source: Adventurous-Hour9880
#21 The IKEA X Chupa Chups Meatball Flavor Lollipop
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#22 Dinner In Bed
Image source: Stunning_Magazine566
#23 Udon Noodles In A Pork And Blended Vegi Soup. But The Soup Got Soaked Up By The Noodles
Image source: Living_Effort_1954
#24 Beef Ravioli Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich Chef Boyardees Best Work
Image source: Electrical_Season358
#25 What’s The Most Disgusting Food From Your Country Cuisine?
Image source: Thatunkownuser246
#26 My Girlfriend Made Breakfast By Making Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Beans And Chocolate Syrup
Image source: Camnp03
#27 Yesterday I Had Spaghetti With Butter Pesto White Twix Chocolate Ketchup Surströmming And Meatballs
Image source: twirpobloxias
#28 My Friend Made These And Sent The Photos To Me
Image source: BecauseJimmy
#29 Wait, Where Are The Bits?
Image source: Born-Praline-8379
#30 The Saddest Philly Cheesesteak You’ll Ever See
Image source: konigswagger
#31 Pastrami Pizzas With Ranch
Image source: bigfatfurrytexan
#32 Karniyarik Casserole Yay Or Nay
Image source: Dart150
#33 Forgive Me Gordon Ramsay For My Culinary Skills
Image source: JamieHBrown
#34 …i’m Speechless
Image source: NecessaryEcho4354
#35 Pbj + Vienna Sausages
Image source: Electrical_Season358
#36 The Queso Covered Chicken Fried Steak At Texmex Locations
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#37 Banana, Garlic, Paprika, Chickpea, Peanut Butter Stew
Image source: zolusama777
#38 Pasta, Anyone?
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bug213
#39 Spaghetti With Butter Bounty Coconut Chocolate Green Pesto And Kebab Meat
Image source: twirpobloxias
#40 French Onion Soup Dog
Image source: anon
#41 Mushy Peas Pizza Baguettes
Image source: Deedumdumb
#42 Mac And Queso
Image source: infamous3245
#43 I Love Onions
Image source: mustytomato
#44 Georgetown SC Chicken Bog Fundraiser
Image source: Floyd-money
#45 Accidentally Ordered Stonehenge I Guess
Image source: singulareyelash
#46 Cottage Cheese And Poprocks
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#47 Rice Cat I Made
Image source: BL0O3Y_CWORPSE0_0
#48 Back At It A Gain
Image source: Antique_Gain_4303
#49 Super Yum
Image source: Independent_Bee2797
#50 Baby’s First Slider Dog
Image source: gray_burger
#51 Friends Plate At A Asian Buffet
Image source: Lionsrise
#52 Mayo On Cheddar Cheese On Bread
Image source: chooopsie
#53 My Dad’s Pizza Sandwich
Image source: Challeng4Accepted
#54 Salmon A La Stephen King
Image source: werisefromourashes
#55 Eating Doughnuts With Knife And Fork Is Not Weird
Image source: XeroChum
#56 I Messed Up….blue Cheese Filet
Image source: Dubb00770
#57 Nesquik Chocolate Powder & Cottage Cheese
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#58 Rate It
Image source: Ashamed_Back_391
#59 Kansas Chili And Cinnamon Rolls
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#60 Green Hot Sauce W Strawberries
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#61 Garlic Hot Sauce Toasted Marshmallows
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#62 Oven Toasted Marshmallows W Umami Mushroom Seasoning
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#63 Do You Like Mac And Cheese With Your Ground Black Pepper?
Image source: NewStart-
#64 Is This A Crime? Pistachios + Cottage Cheese
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#65 Lunch Shaped Like Lungs
Image source: OriginalPatient745
#66 Cherry Jello And Garlic Powder
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#67 Made My Egg Drop Soup Into Scrambled Egg Soup
Image source: Bobert_Ross113
#68 Sharp Cheddar Cheese On Apple Pie
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#69 My Mom Cut This Pork Chop Weirdly
Image source: Ed_Trucks_Head
#70 Northeast Texas Tradition Of Squeeze Butter In Salsa
Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472
#71 The Sad Dinner Of My Friend
Image source: EarlyPut8270
#72 Im Such A Big Back That I Use Chips As Seasoning( Croissant X Pringles)
Image source: scpTicklemonster
#73 Pb&j+ Buffalo Style Tuna
Image source: Electrical_Season358
#74 Peanut Butter Sprinkles, Candy, Cottage Cheese Bowl
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#75 Gerrymandered Brownies
Image source: ItsWhiskeyyy
#76 Imitation Crab And Pumpkin Pie Spice
Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262
#77 Is This Enough Ketchup?
Image source: RarestKind
Follow Us