77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

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It’s not by chance that the phrase “You can’t eat at everyone’s home” has gone viral quite literally everywhere. It’s because it is true.

More often than not, it’s because of hygiene. Maybe their cats walk on the counters, or a pan is so burned it should probably be retired. But other times, their taste buds have been so viciously altered that every meal they cook should be considered a culinary crime. And some meals are so criminal that we’ve selected some of the worst ones folks have shared on r/FoodCrimes.

#1 [i Ate] Dessert Pizza With Banana, Treacle And Some Like Chocolate Chips On It

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: StrangePinkDonkey

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

#2 Strawberry Cheesesteak

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Dry_Resolution4251

#3 Feetloaf

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: anon

Something that tastes delicious to some may be absolutely atrocious to others. And, in part, it has to do with the density of our taste buds, says sensory psychologist Linda Bartoshuk, who identified differences in human tongues and found that some people simply have less sensitive tongues than others.

The study concluded that if someone has fewer fungiform papillae (or, in simpler terms, the small bumps on the tongue), they may have a less sensitive sense of taste, meaning they need stronger flavors to taste their food, which we assume is most people on this list. But then there are “supertasters,” who have a higher density of papillae and are much more sensitive to sweet and bitter foods.

#4 Really Felt Like Having Italian Tonight, Couldn’t Make Up My Mind Though

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: lussmm

#5 Sushi Dogs?!

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Go to hotdogs r/hotdogs • 18d ago tangoking

#6 Pickle On A Gingerbread Man Because I Got Curious

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

These taste-bud differences also help explain how genetic variations can make us experience completely different sensory worlds. Perhaps the best-known example is cilantro, or coriander. Experts explain that our perception of cilantro actually involves smell, and a variant of the OR6A2 olfactory gene can affect how people perceive the herb.

This variant, which is present in roughly 4% to 20% of the world’s population, can cause people to detect a soapy flavor in cilantro. This is because a small molecular difference in the gene affects how you smell cilantro. And since it can make the herb smell soapy, you may end up tasting something that resembles dish detergent when you eat it.

#7 Meat + Ice Cream Sue Me

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Ashamed_Back_391

#8 KFC China Doing Oreo Bun Chicken Sandwich

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#9 Nailed Chicken [oc]

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: _Naguka_

#10 My Applesauce Pizza

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Rtk4life

#11 Dill Pickles In Dr. Pepper People Are Worse Than Beans In Chili, Or Squeeze Butter In Salsa

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#12 Spaghetti Burrito

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: TONEakaSHOW33

#13 My Nurse Says This Is A Food Crime! Had Spare Cup Of Guac And Only A Banana Left. So I Smeared It On And Took A Bite

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: OneTinSoldier567

#14 Spaghetti Sandwich

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: littlecreamsoda79

#15 [homemade] Barbecue Glazed Sbevef Harvey

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: themeatloafguy

#16 Dumplings Inside A Bun

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: FlyinHedgehog

#17 Someone Call The Cops

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Xavier_Renegade_

#18 My First Time Making A Steak

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: currantsfigureh54

#19 Guess What Food This Is

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Proof-Staff-433

#20 The Gave Me An Onion Burger At The Bowling Alley

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Adventurous-Hour9880

#21 The IKEA X Chupa Chups Meatball Flavor Lollipop

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#22 Dinner In Bed

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Stunning_Magazine566

#23 Udon Noodles In A Pork And Blended Vegi Soup. But The Soup Got Soaked Up By The Noodles

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Living_Effort_1954

#24 Beef Ravioli Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich Chef Boyardees Best Work

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Electrical_Season358

#25 What’s The Most Disgusting Food From Your Country Cuisine?

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Thatunkownuser246

#26 My Girlfriend Made Breakfast By Making Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Beans And Chocolate Syrup

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Camnp03

#27 Yesterday I Had Spaghetti With Butter Pesto White Twix Chocolate Ketchup Surströmming And Meatballs

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: twirpobloxias

#28 My Friend Made These And Sent The Photos To Me

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: BecauseJimmy

#29 Wait, Where Are The Bits?

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Born-Praline-8379

#30 The Saddest Philly Cheesesteak You’ll Ever See

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: konigswagger

#31 Pastrami Pizzas With Ranch

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: bigfatfurrytexan

#32 Karniyarik Casserole Yay Or Nay

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Dart150

#33 Forgive Me Gordon Ramsay For My Culinary Skills

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: JamieHBrown

#34 …i’m Speechless

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: NecessaryEcho4354

#35 Pbj + Vienna Sausages

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Electrical_Season358

#36 The Queso Covered Chicken Fried Steak At Texmex Locations

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#37 Banana, Garlic, Paprika, Chickpea, Peanut Butter Stew

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: zolusama777

#38 Pasta, Anyone?

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Bug213

#39 Spaghetti With Butter Bounty Coconut Chocolate Green Pesto And Kebab Meat

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: twirpobloxias

#40 French Onion Soup Dog

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: anon

#41 Mushy Peas Pizza Baguettes

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Deedumdumb

#42 Mac And Queso

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: infamous3245

#43 I Love Onions

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: mustytomato

#44 Georgetown SC Chicken Bog Fundraiser

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Floyd-money

#45 Accidentally Ordered Stonehenge I Guess

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: singulareyelash

#46 Cottage Cheese And Poprocks

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#47 Rice Cat I Made

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: BL0O3Y_CWORPSE0_0

#48 Back At It A Gain

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Antique_Gain_4303

#49 Super Yum

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Independent_Bee2797

#50 Baby’s First Slider Dog

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: gray_burger

#51 Friends Plate At A Asian Buffet

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Lionsrise

#52 Mayo On Cheddar Cheese On Bread

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: chooopsie

#53 My Dad’s Pizza Sandwich

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Challeng4Accepted

#54 Salmon A La Stephen King

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: werisefromourashes

#55 Eating Doughnuts With Knife And Fork Is Not Weird

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: XeroChum

#56 I Messed Up….blue Cheese Filet

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Dubb00770

#57 Nesquik Chocolate Powder & Cottage Cheese

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#58 Rate It

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Ashamed_Back_391

#59 Kansas Chili And Cinnamon Rolls

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#60 Green Hot Sauce W Strawberries

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#61 Garlic Hot Sauce Toasted Marshmallows

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#62 Oven Toasted Marshmallows W Umami Mushroom Seasoning

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#63 Do You Like Mac And Cheese With Your Ground Black Pepper?

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: NewStart-

#64 Is This A Crime? Pistachios + Cottage Cheese

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#65 Lunch Shaped Like Lungs

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: OriginalPatient745

#66 Cherry Jello And Garlic Powder

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#67 Made My Egg Drop Soup Into Scrambled Egg Soup

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Bobert_Ross113

#68 Sharp Cheddar Cheese On Apple Pie

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#69 My Mom Cut This Pork Chop Weirdly

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Ed_Trucks_Head

#70 Northeast Texas Tradition Of Squeeze Butter In Salsa

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Signal_Jellyfish_472

#71 The Sad Dinner Of My Friend

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: EarlyPut8270

#72 Im Such A Big Back That I Use Chips As Seasoning( Croissant X Pringles)

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: scpTicklemonster

#73 Pb&j+ Buffalo Style Tuna

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Electrical_Season358

#74 Peanut Butter Sprinkles, Candy, Cottage Cheese Bowl

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#75 Gerrymandered Brownies

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: ItsWhiskeyyy

#76 Imitation Crab And Pumpkin Pie Spice

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: Queasy_Dingo_8262

#77 Is This Enough Ketchup?

77 Food Combinations That Shouldn’t Exist But Some People Still Like Them

Image source: RarestKind

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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