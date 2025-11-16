Hey Pandas, Share Your First Kiss Story!

Tell us your grade then, or age lol, and where! Obviously not precise location but like, in your living room or something. Also add anything else interesting about it!
#1
I was 13 and snuck out to the movies with him (said I was going with a friend of mine). It was awful. The characters in the movie kissed and he leaned over and kissed me, but decided to stick his tongue down my throat when I was already nervous and awkward enough about just kissing for the first time.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us