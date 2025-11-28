22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

by

Stories about toxic mothers-in-law are the stuff of legends. It’s a common stereotype that every mother hates her son’s wife or girlfriend, and women often return those feelings. In fact, 23.9% of women in the U.S. say they consider their MIL a “frenemy,” while 12.9% think of their mothers-in-law as enemies.

You might think that such a label is harsh, but after you read some of the texts in this list, you might understand where the women are coming from. The recent trend on TikTok, where girlfriends and wives expose their toxic MILs for the crazy texts they’ve sent them, seems familiar to many women. “Sometimes you have to read a text from your MIL and then block her,” the participants in the trend write.

#1

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @emilyyybrooke

#2

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @maggiesworld3

#3

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @kristina.familymeal

#4

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @kristina.familymeals

#5

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @legendairymil

#6

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @elle.familymeals

#7

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @mostlysamson

#8

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @jazmyndanyelle

#9

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @mekayla.stricklin

#10

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @rachelyafchak

#11

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @chelynjeffre

#12

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @jenniferchoate65

#13

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @taryn.ftm

#14

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @karayounce

#15

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @lillianzg

#16

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @everymoodmatters

#17

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @krafty.itch

#18

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @absx0x0

#19

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @leahmady

#20

Someone’s mad & jealous that her son took me out for breakfast.

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @angelornelas415

#21

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @rhealynn.jada

#22

22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button

Image source: @smzimmms

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing Hilarious Pics Of Their Pets Sitting Like Total Weirdos In This Thread (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Trinkets
Meet the Cast of ‘Trinkets’ on Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2019
Who Are The Prime Ministers Appearing In The Crown Season 5?
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2021
friends revival
Could A New Friends Revival Work Today?
3 min read
May, 2, 2023
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her ‘Good Boy’ And ‘Black Cat’ Comics Is Back With Another Tearjerker
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Use AI To Create Surreal Images Of Unicorns And Some Of My Works Even Get Exhibited In Museums (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025