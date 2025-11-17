Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Plants (Closed)

by

Idk I’m bored and want to see your plants.

#1 Since I Have No Talent To Keep Plants Alive For Long, I Have Mostly Annual Flowers In My Garden. Strawflowers Are Among My Favourites!

#2 View From My Desk.. :some: Of My Plants

#3 I Wish You All Could Smell This Lilac! Heavenly …

#4 1st Plant I’ve Ever Owned, At First It Was Half Dead Because I Didn’t Know What To Do But Now I’ve Learned I Think I’m Doing Ok

#5 In A Field Of Lupine !

#6 Rose ‘Boscobel’. Definitely My Favourite Rose

#7 Our Aloe Vera Plant. ❤️

#8 Arisaema Griffithii

#9 My Sunflowers! Easy To Grow And Take Care Of, Difficult When They’re 8 Ft. Tall Bending ‘Till They Touch The Ground

#10 Bee Hehehe

#11 The Entrance Into Our Mini Jungle!

#12 Honeybee On Salvia

#13 Bumble Bee Enjoying The Hollyhock Right Beside My Entrance Door ❤️

#14 Tulips That I Grew This Year

#15 Recklessly Pink

#16 A Bee Enjoying A Rose

#17 My Glorious Monstera

#18 Gentian. It’s Really That Blue

#19 Little Succulent 🥰

#20 Back Yard, Today Pnw. Pollinator Flowers, Feline, And

#21 Not Quite What I Imagined When I Bought A “Pink And Yellow” Peony

#22 White Gentian

#23 Passion Flower From Last Year. So Many Varieties Of The Passion Flower Vine, Each Unique And Beautiful

#24 This Is From About A Month Ago When My Baby Cactus Had Flowers

#25 My Lilac Transcendia (Athena) And Spider Plant (Galileo)

#26 Peonies Just Like My Great Grandmother Had

#27 My Venus Flytraps (The One On The Right Just Bloomed So It’s Kinda Sad Looking)

#28 Confederate Rose With A Pink-Spotted Hawk Moth

#29 Iris From My Grandma I Think It’s Called Balsing Sunrise

#30 My Gorgeous Tulips 💓

#31 Peony With Our Little Honeybee Helper

#32 Lilacs

#33 Gemini Looking Lovely As Ever

#34 Rose Of Sharon, Started From Seeds From My Mom’s Plant

#35 A Path In My Garden

#36 Cereus Forbesii ‘Spiralis’, Or As I Like To Call It, ‘Swirly Cactus’

#37 Impressive Bloom Of A Hardy Hibiscus

#38 Little Cactus In The Mojave. This Poor Little Guy Was All But Dead When I Moved In. With A Little Tlc (And Water) He Came Back!

#39 Compass Plant Begins Summer Bloom Time With A First Flower Atop Its Seven Foot Stalk

#40 My Outdoor Plants

#41 This Little Alpine Garden I Have

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
