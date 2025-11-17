Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Plants (Closed)

Idk I’m bored and want to see your plants.
#1 Since I Have No Talent To Keep Plants Alive For Long, I Have Mostly Annual Flowers In My Garden. Strawflowers Are Among My Favourites!
#2 View From My Desk.. :some: Of My Plants
#3 I Wish You All Could Smell This Lilac! Heavenly …
#4 1st Plant I’ve Ever Owned, At First It Was Half Dead Because I Didn’t Know What To Do But Now I’ve Learned I Think I’m Doing Ok
#5 In A Field Of Lupine !
#6 Rose ‘Boscobel’. Definitely My Favourite Rose
#7 Our Aloe Vera Plant. ❤️
#8 Arisaema Griffithii
#9 My Sunflowers! Easy To Grow And Take Care Of, Difficult When They’re 8 Ft. Tall Bending ‘Till They Touch The Ground
#10 Bee Hehehe
#11 The Entrance Into Our Mini Jungle!
#12 Honeybee On Salvia
#13 Bumble Bee Enjoying The Hollyhock Right Beside My Entrance Door ❤️
#14 Tulips That I Grew This Year
#15 Recklessly Pink
#16 A Bee Enjoying A Rose
#17 My Glorious Monstera
#18 Gentian. It’s Really That Blue
#19 Little Succulent 🥰
#20 Back Yard, Today Pnw. Pollinator Flowers, Feline, And
#21 Not Quite What I Imagined When I Bought A “Pink And Yellow” Peony
#22 White Gentian
#23 Passion Flower From Last Year. So Many Varieties Of The Passion Flower Vine, Each Unique And Beautiful
#24 This Is From About A Month Ago When My Baby Cactus Had Flowers
#25 My Lilac Transcendia (Athena) And Spider Plant (Galileo)
#26 Peonies Just Like My Great Grandmother Had
#27 My Venus Flytraps (The One On The Right Just Bloomed So It’s Kinda Sad Looking)
#28 Confederate Rose With A Pink-Spotted Hawk Moth
#29 Iris From My Grandma I Think It’s Called Balsing Sunrise
#30 My Gorgeous Tulips 💓
#31 Peony With Our Little Honeybee Helper
#32 Lilacs
#33 Gemini Looking Lovely As Ever
#34 Rose Of Sharon, Started From Seeds From My Mom’s Plant
#35 A Path In My Garden
#36 Cereus Forbesii ‘Spiralis’, Or As I Like To Call It, ‘Swirly Cactus’
#37 Impressive Bloom Of A Hardy Hibiscus
#38 Little Cactus In The Mojave. This Poor Little Guy Was All But Dead When I Moved In. With A Little Tlc (And Water) He Came Back!
#39 Compass Plant Begins Summer Bloom Time With A First Flower Atop Its Seven Foot Stalk
#40 My Outdoor Plants
#41 This Little Alpine Garden I Have
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us