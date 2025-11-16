Older Women Were Asked To Share Something That Young Women Do That Puzzles Them, And 30 Didn’t Hold Back

by

In a post on r/AskReddit, platform user u/IslamicAnime addressed older women: “What is something young women are doing that puzzles you?” and the answers quickly started pouring in, attracting a diverse range of perspectives.

The dialogue that emerged highlighted the generation gap and shed light on contrasting experiences between the two camps, with some older women expressing confusion over the obsession with social media and the constant need for validation while others said they can’t understand why 20-something-year-olds get so many beauty procedures.

However, many older women also expressed curiosity and a willingness to learn from their younger counterparts, acknowledging the need for intergenerational connections that benefit both parties.

#1

I kinda hate the claw like nails that are popular right now.

Image source: Golfnpickle, Julion Santos

#2

They are SO good at makeup. I don’t know if it’s because they have better products, the availability of tutorial videos or both but they all look amazing and we were walking around with orange faces and smudged eyeliner. Not gonna lie I’m a little jealous

Edit: so many bitter people in these replies!
Makeup is a hobby. It might not be one that you enjoy but that doesn’t invalidate it.

We should respect and uplift all women and however they choose to express themselves, wether it’s by wearing makeup and miniskirts or carhartts and axel grease.

Image source: SnooPeripherals5969, MART PRODUCTION

#3

The overdone lip injections. I can’t wait for this trend to die.

Image source: chubbybarbie81, Тарапата Анна

#4

Voting against their own interests. I know so many young women who are 100% for birth control, abortion, equal pay, maternity leave, etc yet consistently vote Republican because “the economy is the most important issue.” Now theyre shocked Roe was overturned. Nothing is more important than your rights/freedom!

Image source: Callmebynotmyname

#5

Not limited to women, but: gender reveal parties. I already have to go to your baby shower, and now you want me to go to another party? Do I have to bring a gift?

Image source: missdawn1970, Luis Quintero

#6

Wearing comfy shoes (like sneakers) to the club…. I’m not mad at it, I’m mad my dumbass never did that… lol

Image source: RemoteTowel7152, Neha Mishra

#7

Taking pictures of yourself all the time. Even as a younger person I can’t imagine doing this.

Image source: Ok_Wolverine9344, cottonbro studio

#8

Blasting pictures of their young children all over social media with 1000 followers.

Image source: assylemdivas, RDNE Stock project

#9

Having children with men who are basically children themselves. If you’re living with a guy and he doesn’t do a genuine 50% of the housework, it will be exponentially worse when you have a baby.

Image source: JaniePage, Karolina Grabowska

#10

Posting non stop content and then caring so much about what strangers say about them online. As if life isn’t difficult enough for women without finding new and unnecessary standards to hold yourself up too. It all seems like an exhausting, pointless and mentally draining exercise.

Image source: MuddaFrmAnnudaBrudda, Anna Shvets

#11

Sending nudes and trusting the recipient

Image source: Jezza_bella123, Valeria Boltneva

#12

Influencers and those who are influenced by them. It drives me crazy! So many of these influencers are just narcissistic idiots who really don’t know anything but if they are pretty and talk a good game, people follow them and believe in their “brand”. So much focus on body image – it’s no wonder depression is spiking.

Image source: Oddly_Random5520

#13

Crying on the internet. I’m talking full on snot bubble crying. Maybe it’s my childhood trauma talking but I can’t fathom having an awful thing happen to me and then whipping out my phone to tell my “followers” about it. Maybe bc I have No followers😂 I just bury it deep and slap on a smile like my mom taught me 💗

Image source: FreshJuice60, cottonbro studio

#14

I am bewildered by women who do not prioritize the ability to support themselves.

Image source: Joey690, Andrea Piacquadio

#15

Big, fluffy false eyelashes. I tried it once and it felt like caterpillars on my eyelids, they had to come off right away. I don’t know how they stand it, but I admire their skill.

(Edit: Just wanna make it clear here, I’m not about s******g on the aesthetics of young people. You do you, my sweet children! It’s just not for me.)

Image source: katie-kaboom, RDNE Stock project

#16

TikTok dances and challenges. Social media is garbage.

Image source: PotGoddessDaisy

#17

Why the need for 5 parties, 2 wedding dresses, B and C lists, and numerous other demands… just to get married.

Like, just get married. It’s not that complicated. Save the money (and more importantly, your guests’ and bridal party’s money) for something that will actually mean something – charity, home down payment, personal enrichment in classes or travel… whatever, the sky is the limit. Spare yourself the time and stress of going overboard to follow the new cultural norms.

*Traditional, generational customs need not apply… though maybe they should be questioned and re-examined.

Image source: indil47

#18

I know a few 17-18y/old girls who have decided not to learn to drive or get licensed because their boyfriends always have cars; not to finish school because they don’t enjoy it; and don’t ever want to vote because that stuff’s boring.

They have these precious rights to be free, to be educated, to be heard, and they don’t care!

(Regarding the car thing – we’re in a semi-rural area with limited transport options.)

Image source: RooBeeDooBeeDoo, cottonbro studio

#19

Incredibly long nails and over the top false eyelashes.

Image source: mlenotyou, Luis Reynoso

#20

Creating new body shaming trends like tight gap, nose gap, size of waist etc. Things men don’t even know exist, so it’s purely and solely women creating absolute nightmare of beauty standards for other woman. Growing up in the 00s it was traumatic and I wished newer generations would have stopped

Image source: MistakeMake505

#21

I’m 33 so I don’t consider myself old yet, but I’ve seen young girls living through Snapchat & other apps, vehemently photographing themselves and everything around them. To me, it seems as if they care more about how they portray themselves online towards others (they don’t even know), instead of enjoying the actual experiences.

Image source: Flikketeer, Polina Tankilevitch

#22

Putting up with b******t you know isn’t ok. We all do this but as 40 something it’s painful to watch young women continue to just stay in abusive or even just frustrating imbalanced relationships. Realize your worth ladies..sooner than later.

Image source: Anticrepuscular_Ray, Sydney Sims

#23

Glorifying submissive misogynistic gender roles, trying to codify it into law, and shaming others who exercise and defend their rights to choose something else for their life.

Image source: ohno_spaghetti_o, Yan Krukau

#24

Van life.

The whole “Van life is so glamorous, look at me sipping my coffee sitting in the back of my van in front of the sunrise” thing is WAY overrated and very, very fake. Van life or camper life can be fun and an adventure at times, yes – but it comes with a LOT of work, expense and risk that people don’t tell you about.

Image source: Just_another_Sue, KoolShooters

#25

Focusing on their social media appearance. The lighting, the posing…it’s all for likes.

Posting where they are. Where they go.

The complete transparency over their location floors me after being told not to tell people that stuff online.

I worry that a lot of young people are too aware of their social media standing and appearance and aesthetic and are forgetting to find and love themselves for who they are.

Image source: punnymama, George Milton

#26

Botox in their early 20s. There’s nothing there. What wrinkles are you trying to fix?

Image source: deliriousgoomba, cottonbro studio

#27

Onlyfans. That’s going to haunt you forever

Image source: GodIsBullshit16

#28

Buccal fat removal surgery.

Image source: walkingoffthebuz, Olga Guryanova

#29

Low-rise jeans.

Don’t do it, kids! Learn from our mistakes!

Image source: ToBeReadOutLoud, Tnarg

#30

I am annoyed by the 90s high-water jeans paired with the ugliest sneakers ever. I have never understood fashion because I come from a poor family and I wore what my parents could afford to buy me. This included jeans that eventually were too short for me. I was bullied for my short pants.

But now everyone wants mom jeans. They are hideous and unflattering.

Image source: MissFrijole

