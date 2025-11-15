Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing On National Lesbian Day? (Closed)

by

Monday 26 is National Lesbian Day, and I want to hear how people are going to celebrate it!

#1

im not lesbian but im proud of the lesbians who are reading this. Good for you :)

#2

I am not lesbian but i support it and i will continue to support it.

#3

socially distant hugs for all my lesbian friends

#4

1. Happy National Lesbian Day!

2. I’m not lesbian, but I am currently making a cat plush based off the flag. I’ve done the transgender and pan one so far, and today seemed like a appropriate day to the lesbian flag!

#5

I am bisexual and have a classmate who’s lesbian so I’m just gonna tell her ‘ Happy Lesbian Day! ” and then cheer

#6

Happy lesbian visibility day!!!!
I made a lesbian birdhouse in minecraft, and wore my rainbow beanie all day. :D

#7

ah yes, happy national lesbian day! ima celebrate it by saying annoying gay memes to my friends ;)

#8

Well…I guess I will keep supporting! Happy Lesbian Day to all my lesbian Bored Pandas

#9

Happy lesbian day!

#10

WAIT TODAY? HAVE I MISSED IT??? I HAVE TO GO TO BED IN 30 MINUTES NOOOOO I HAVE SO MUCH REGRET

#11

Keep checking off boxes on my Gay Agenda 🏳️‍🌈😛

#12

i will be an ally like always and possibly bully some homophobes

