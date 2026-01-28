The 15 Worst Dressed Stars At Paris Fashion Week As Lauren Sanchez’s “Shein” Style Roasted

Paris may be the world capital of fashion, but even the biggest stars make mistakes. While fans expected high-end elegance at Paris Fashion Week this year, many celebrities chose outfits that were more confusing than stylish.
From strange animal prints to sheer bodysuits that felt out of place, here are 15 worst-dressed stars who failed to impress in the fashion capital this year.
#1 Natalia Vodianova
The supermodel wore a micro miniskirt alongside an oddly-shaped, structured suit jacket layered over a delicate lace shirt. She paired it with casual slippers.
Image source: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
#2 Teyana Taylor
The One Battle After Another star continued the risque concept from her TIme100 Next gala in October 2025 at the Schiaparelli show. She donned a provocative black Chantilly lace ensemble, going braless beneath a completely transparent top and matching pencil skirt.
She accessorized the dress with a custom silver crown modeled after the stolen Empress Eugénie tiara, fishnet gloves, and a floor-length black coat.
Social media users found her ensemble inappropriate, with one critic commenting, “Really ?! What has happened to fashion?! When being half-naked has become fashionable, GEESH! SO TASTELESS.”
@gq #TeyanaTaylor arriving to today’s #Schiaparelli show at #ParisFashionWeek ♬ party 4 u – luca
Image source: Getty/Pierre Suu
#3 Livia Nunes
The Brazilian social media star showed up in a raunchy white lace bodysuit at the Saint Laurent Menswear show. She layered a silky green blouse over the piece and paired it with sheer black tights and classic black high heels.
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#4 Nadia Lee Cohen
The photographer attended the Saint Laurent Menswear show in a pale blue, lace-trimmed lingerie set that functioned as a micro-romper. Her ensemble featured a dramatic floor-length silk train and was complemented by sheer black tights, champagne-colored pointed slingbacks, and oversized square sunglasses.
Image source: Getty/Kristy Sparow
#5 Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence went with an effortless look at the Dior Haute Couture show, pairing a basic white T-shirt with light-wash “puddle” jeans. She layered the casual outfit with an extra-long wool coat, a Dior Cigale bag, and a fluffy faux-fur stole, which garnered criticism online.
“De*d animals are not fashion accessories,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Did she make them from her dogs?”
Image source: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
#6 Demi Moore
The Substance actress embraced an animal-print aesthetic at the Schiaparelli show, donning a black catsuit featuring a silver cheetah-print pattern and a matching long, tailored jacket.
She accessorized the ensemble with a black croc-embossed bag, signature keyhole pumps, and a small, jaunty hat from the designer’s fall collection.
However, the unconventional headpiece left fans cold, with one critic saying, “This is terrible, and the hat is an insult to injury.”
Image source: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
#7 Dua Lipa
The pop star attended the Chanel show in an ‘80s-inspired tweed skirt suit from the Métiers d’Art Spring 2026 collection. The outfit featured a jacket and pencil skirt in graphic yellow, black, and red print, which she paired with ankle-strap stilettos and a matching Chanel Flap bag.
The loud colors failed to impress fans, with one user noting, “I don’t know fashion, but I know my eyes are hurting.”
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#8 Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen’s Gambit star opted for a look from Dior’s menswear collection, featuring a Paul Poiret-inspired double-breasted wool coat with exaggerated ombré fur bell sleeves.
She customized the masculine silhouette with a printed silk cape attached to the collar and ivory satin Dior pumps.
Critics pointed out the heavy textures, with one commenting, “The fur and cape do NOT go well together at all,” while another simply called it a “hard no in every way.”
Image source: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
#9 Mathilde Pinault
Salma Hayek’s stepdaughter made a loud entrance at the Balenciaga show in a voluminous, oversized bright yellow coat. She paired the look with a lime green mini skirt and long, eye-catching brown gloves.
Image source: Getty/Kristy Sparow
#10 Nicole Kidman
The 58-year-old Babygirl star attended the Chanel show in an all-black dress from the Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Her ensemble featured a sequined skirt and heavy black-and-white feather accents around the collar and hips.
She accessorized with a black crocodile handbag, chunky cat-eye shades, and square-toed heels.
Online, critics were unimpressed by the clashing textures, with one adding, “This feels very…plastic? I don’t like the way all the textures are playing together. Hate the shoes. Wish her hair were doing something different. I don’t like that it’s lying on the feathers that way. Miss for me!”
Image source: Getty/Pierre Mouton
#11 Tilda Swinton
The Chronicles of Narnia alum skipped the typical couture glitz and opted for a Chanel ensemble consisting of a light gold tweed jacket and a matching midi skirt.
She layered the suit over a sheer bronze top embellished with frond motifs and finished the look with two-tone slingback heels.
“The black leather belt tied in the black cap on the stark white shoe does not work at all with that suit,” wrote one critic.
Image source: Getty/Pierre Mouton
#12 Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sanchez donned a blood-red skirt suit by Schiaparelli featuring a cinched corset-style blazer and a matching pencil skirt. She paired her outfit with pointy suede heels in a matching shade and a white crocodile-leather “Face Bag” with gold accents.
Despite the luxury label, the ensemble was roasted online, with one user likening it to a “Shein” order.
“Idc how much money they have, she always looks cheap,” said another.
Image source: Shutterstock
#13 Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives alum leaned into gothic chic at the Stéphane Rolland show, donning a dramatic black gown with a high collar and long sleeves. The floor-length ensemble was styled with a dark, brunette, blunt-cut bob and straight bangs that framed her face.
She complemented her look with moody makeup and a pair of dark sunglasses.
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#14 Gracie Abrams
The singer debuted a French-girl pixie cut at the Chanel show in a yellow-black and white houndstooth tweed jacket paired with camel wide-leg trousers.
She paired the look with reverse two-tone cap-toe pumps and Coco Crush jewelry. Social media slammed her aging silhouette, with one user adding, “Gracie is giving Omaha middle school PTA president from the neck down in this, I’m so sorry.”
Another wrote, “Gracie is dressed like someone’s fun grandma. The hair doesn’t help.”
Image source: Getty/Aurore Marechal
#15 Charlie Hunnam
The Monster star attended the Saint Laurent Menswear show in a clashing palette consisting of an olive green satin button-down shirt and navy-blue slacks. He topped the look with a silky dark brown trench coat and opted for neatly gelled hair.
Image source: Getty/Pierre Suu
Follow Us