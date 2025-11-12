The Beautiful People

A few years ago, I realized this photography passion of mine, is meant to be consumed with people. Portraits of people from rural places, because I feel that most of them think that we, the urban people forgot them. Those are the people who struggle each day with problems that don’t exist anymore in the modern society.
I use digital and film and I like to share some time with everybody before I take the picture, so I can show you close enough the real person behind…
More info: ghebosuflorinemil.blogspot.ro
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us