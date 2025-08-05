45 Captivating Images Of Schools Worldwide During World War II

World War II sparked fear and caused uncertainty for millions of people worldwide. With bomb threats and constant evacuations, everyday routines were extremely unpredictable, and unfortunately, school children weren’t spared from the chaos. Lessons were regularly interrupted, and students found themselves crammed into overcrowded classrooms with insufficient resources. Because a lot of the school buildings were damaged during the war, they also had to endure having lessons in makeshift classrooms such as chapels and even pubs. In spite of all this turmoil, students managed to make the most out of their time at school. We’ve compiled a collection of 45 photos of them doing just that.
#1 The First Graduation Class From The Shevchenko State Art School, Kyiv, Ukraine, 1940
Image source: Archives of the Ukrainian Artists Society of Australia
#2 School Children Doing Exams Inside A Classroom, Australia, 1940
Image source: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland
#3 Sweaters And Long Ropes Of Beads Were Popular With The Girls At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1943
Image source: Esther Bubley
#4 Students At University Of London Institute Of Education, London, England, UK, 1946
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#5 The Headmaster, Mr Cyril Fiske, Welcomes New Boys To Katharine Lady Berkeley’s Grammar School In Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England, 1944
Image source: Richard Stone
#6 Co-Operative Youth Summer Schools – Walking Around Windermere, England, 1943
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#7 Boy Students At The Technical School, England, UK, 1941
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#8 Students Of The Taihoku First Girls’ High School At Sports Day, Japan, 1940
Image source: wikimedia
#9 Selling War Stamps In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942
Image source: Marjory Collins
#10 Science Class In A High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942
Image source: Marjory Collins
#11 Class In The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.c., USA, 1942
Image source: Marjory Collins
#12 School Girls Of The Taihoku First Girls’ High School, Japan, Circa 1940
Image source: wikimedia
#13 High School Girls, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California, USA, Between 1942 And 1945
Image source: John Cook
#14 Children In Christiansted High School, Christiansted, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islands, 1941
Image source: Jack Delano
#15 “Lammie” High School Sorority Girls Doing Halloween Party Planning In Dorothy Goldetsky’s Basement, Minneapolis, USA, 1947
Image source: Steinfeldt Photography Collection
#16 A Group Of Girls Take Part In A Toy-Making Class At The Approved School In Leicester, UK, 1945
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#17 School Life In London, England, 1941
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#18 Kuittinen Elementary School Singing Practice, The Word “Own” Is Still Visible On The Board From The Previous Lesson, Finland, 1942
Image source: Finnish Wartime Photograph Archive
#19 Cheering Schoolboys, Possibly At A Sporting Event, Australia, 1940-1950
Image source: State Library of Queensland
#20 Classroom, Canberra High School, Australia, 1940
Image source: Sam Hood
#21 Students Of The Taihoku High School Mountaineering Club Camping At Ulay, Japan, 1940s
Image source: wikimedia
#22 Mrs. Mary K. Adair Takes An Examination For Officers’ Candidate School, Fort Mcpherson, Georgia, USA, 1942
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#23 Student Art Exhibit, Tennessee, USA, 1947
Image source: DOE – Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management
#24 Editorial Meeting Working On The Student Paper At The Banneker Junior High School, Washington, D.C., USA, 1942
Image source: Marjory Collins
#25 Leo W. Kraus Instructing High School Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#26 Miss Pauline Craske Teaches Her Junior School Pupils To Play Football On The Playing Fields At Queen’s College, Taunton, England, 1943
Image source: Richard Stone
#27 Irls At Baldock County Council School In Hertfordshire Enjoy A Drink Of Milk During A Break In The School Day, England, UK, 1944
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#28 War Comes To School- Life At Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#29 Children Make Use Of The Library In A Newly Constructed County School, UK, 1945
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#30 The School Captain Dennis Jennings Discussing Various Issues With His Prefect Colleagues, Peckham Central School, London, England, 1943
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#31 Mrs Scott Helps Two Pupils At The Village School In Lewknor With The Posters They Are Drawing For A Competition Organised By The National Savings Committee, England, 1941
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#32 A Group Of Girls During A Lesson On Basket-Making, They Are Weaving The Wicker Strands To Make Waste Paper Baskets, Council School, Baldock, Hertfordshire, England, UK, 1944
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#33 Technical School, Training At Tottenham Polytechnic, Middlesex, England, UK, 1944
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#34 Kuittinen Elementary School – Girls’ Craft Class, Finland, 1942
Image source: Finnish Wartime Photograph Archive
#35 High School Physics Class, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#36 Leo W. Kraus And His High School Woodworking Shop, Granada Relocation Center, Amache, Colorado, USA, 1945
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#37 Pre-School Age Girl Painting, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Circa 1941
Image source: National Archives and Records Administration
#38 Pauntley Court – School And Home For French And Belgian Refugees, Pauntley, Gloucestershire, England, 1943
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#39 Girls At Albany Senior School In Enfield During A Lesson On American History, England, 1943
Image source: Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#40 Oakbank Area School Leather Work Class, Australia, Circa 1945
Image source: The History Trust of South Australian, South Australian Government
#41 Morris Ginsberg And Lse Students At Grove Lodge, Cambridge, England, 1940
Image source: LSE Library
#42 School Teacher Miss Pauline Craske Writes On The Blackboard During A Lesson At Queen’s College, Taunton, England, 1943
Image source: Richard Stone
#43 Catholic Public School- Everyday Life At Ampleforth College, York, England, UK, 1943
Image source: Bryson Jack, Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer
#44 Crown Prince Olav Of Norway Visiting Norwegian School At Drumtochty Castle In Scotland, Norway, Between 1943 And 1944
Image source: Ole Friele Backer
#45 St Bede’s College, Mentone, Australia, 1943
Image source: Kingston Local History
