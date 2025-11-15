Two Guys From Germany Decided To Explore This Awesome World, Here Is The Best Of What They’ve Seen So Far (30 Pics)

by

Not being able to do something you want increases the need to do it exponentially. And you‘ve probably never suffered from wanderlust as much as you have during the lockdown. But these two friends from Germany, Jano and Oliver, have always felt that way. The adventurous duo is on a mission to bring a piece of our beautiful world to your home through their breathtaking photography. Each photo is like an aerial postcard of the most spectacular places in the world. And you can see a full collection on their Instagram called World Walkerz, which already has 87.5k followers who come back for daily virtual trips.

Here‘s a free flight above the hottest travel destinations with unique heritage, landscapes, and culture. Where would you like to visit the most? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Instagram | worldwalkerz.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1 Ronda In Andalucia, Spain

Image source: world_walkerz

#2 Arc De Triomphe And Des Champs-Élysées In Paris, France

Image source: world_walkerz

#3 Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Waterpark In Hue, Vietnam

Image source: world_walkerz

#4 The Landwasser Viaduct In Filisur, Switzerland

Image source: world_walkerz

#5 Le Château Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg In Orschwiller, Alsace, France

Image source: world_walkerz

#6 Angkor Wat Temple In Siem Reap, Cambodia

Image source: world_walkerz

#7 Château D’if In Marseille, France

Image source: world_walkerz

#8 The Giant Rice Terraces From Sa Pa In Vietnam

Image source: world_walkerz

#9 The Scaligero Castle In Sirmione On The Lake Garda In Italy

Image source: world_walkerz

#10 The Louvre In Paris, France

Image source: world_walkerz

#11 The Arles Amphitheatre In France

Image source: world_walkerz

#12 Grand Lisboa In Macau

Image source: world_walkerz

#13 The Glass Palace In Madrid, Spain

Image source: world_walkerz

#14 Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

The Bailong Elevator is with 326m the highest and heaviest outdoor elevator in the world.

Image source: world_walkerz

#15 Sunrise Over Old Bagan In Myanmar

Image source: world_walkerz

#16 Zhangjiajie National Forest Park In China

Image source: world_walkerz

#17 São Jorge Castle In Lisbon, Portugal

Image source: world_walkerz

#18 Temple Saint-Étienne In Mulhouse, France At Night

Image source: world_walkerz

#19 Tian Tan Buddha In Hong Kong

Image source: world_walkerz

#20 The Striezelmarkt In Dresden, Germany

Image source: world_walkerz

#21 Venice, Italy

Image source: world_walkerz

#22 The Hill Tibidabo With The Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus Overlooking Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Image source: world_walkerz

#23 The Last Paradise, Wayag Island, Raja Ampat In Indonesia

Image source: world_walkerz

#24 The Inntel Amsterdam Zandaam Hotel In The Netherlands

Image source: world_walkerz

#25 Intercontinental Hotel In Davos, Switzerland

Image source: world_walkerz

#26 Sunset Over Barcelona, Spain

Image source: world_walkerz

#27 Schloss Drachenburg (Drachenburg Castle) In Königswinter, Germany

Image source: world_walkerz

#28 Gibraltar, United Kingdom

Image source: world_walkerz

#29 Milan Cathedral In Milan, Italy

Image source: world_walkerz

#30 Lake Davos At Night In Switzerland

Image source: world_walkerz

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
