Two Guys From Germany Decided To Explore This Awesome World, Here Is The Best Of What They’ve Seen So Far (30 Pics)

Not being able to do something you want increases the need to do it exponentially. And you‘ve probably never suffered from wanderlust as much as you have during the lockdown. But these two friends from Germany, Jano and Oliver, have always felt that way. The adventurous duo is on a mission to bring a piece of our beautiful world to your home through their breathtaking photography. Each photo is like an aerial postcard of the most spectacular places in the world. And you can see a full collection on their Instagram called World Walkerz, which already has 87.5k followers who come back for daily virtual trips.
Here‘s a free flight above the hottest travel destinations with unique heritage, landscapes, and culture. Where would you like to visit the most? Let us know in the comments!
#1 Ronda In Andalucia, Spain
#2 Arc De Triomphe And Des Champs-Élysées In Paris, France
#3 Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Waterpark In Hue, Vietnam
#4 The Landwasser Viaduct In Filisur, Switzerland
#5 Le Château Du Haut-Kœnigsbourg In Orschwiller, Alsace, France
#6 Angkor Wat Temple In Siem Reap, Cambodia
#7 Château D’if In Marseille, France
#8 The Giant Rice Terraces From Sa Pa In Vietnam
#9 The Scaligero Castle In Sirmione On The Lake Garda In Italy
#10 The Louvre In Paris, France
#11 The Arles Amphitheatre In France
#12 Grand Lisboa In Macau
#13 The Glass Palace In Madrid, Spain
#14 Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China
The Bailong Elevator is with 326m the highest and heaviest outdoor elevator in the world.
#15 Sunrise Over Old Bagan In Myanmar
#16 Zhangjiajie National Forest Park In China
#17 São Jorge Castle In Lisbon, Portugal
#18 Temple Saint-Étienne In Mulhouse, France At Night
#19 Tian Tan Buddha In Hong Kong
#20 The Striezelmarkt In Dresden, Germany
#21 Venice, Italy
#22 The Hill Tibidabo With The Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus Overlooking Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
#23 The Last Paradise, Wayag Island, Raja Ampat In Indonesia
#24 The Inntel Amsterdam Zandaam Hotel In The Netherlands
#25 Intercontinental Hotel In Davos, Switzerland
#26 Sunset Over Barcelona, Spain
#27 Schloss Drachenburg (Drachenburg Castle) In Königswinter, Germany
#28 Gibraltar, United Kingdom
#29 Milan Cathedral In Milan, Italy
#30 Lake Davos At Night In Switzerland
