From Amazing To Downright Scary, These 30 Design And Architecture Decisions Are Far From Boring

There are many different branches of modernist architecture, from Art Deco and constructivism to expressionism and metabolism. However, not all 20th-century buildings get the care and attention that they might deserve. Enter, stage left, what’s known as socialist modernism—brutalist buildings that were erected in Eastern Europe during the Cold War, right up to the fall of the Soviet Union.
Imposing grey monoliths. Functional yet also possessing gorgeous but deeply bizarre designs. These are just some of the ways that you can describe these buildings. We’ve collected some of the most impressive examples of socialist modernism designs from the r/SocialistModernism and r/SocialistModernism1 online communities to share them with you. Scroll down, upvote the pics that impressed you the most, and let us know if you’ve seen any of these architectural marvels in person.
#1 Prefabricated Elephant Slide In Dresden, East Germany, Cca 1965 #sicmod
#2 Spodek (“Saucer”) Multipurpose Arena Complex In Katowice, Poland. Built In 1971
#3 Military Medical Academy Complex – Belgrade, Serbia
#4 State Museum Of History, Uzbekistan (1968-70) By Yevgeniy Rozanov And Vsevolod Shestopalov
#5 Bus Stop In Kazakhstan
#6 Sanatorium/Rehabilitation Center, 1985, Dombay, Karachay-Cherkess Republic
#7 The Iron Fountain – Gyumri, Armenia
#8 Pov: Soviet Chad Calling Your Girl Over Satellite Phone
#9 The Palace Of Ceremonies, Tblisi, Georgia
#10 Hala Arena In Poznań, Poland. An Indoor Sporting Arena Built In 1974
#11 The Strange Beauty Of Soviet Bus Stops
#12 Hotel “Vrbak”, Novi Pazar, Serbia. Built In 1976 With A Bit Of An Oriental Touch To Suit The Ethnicity That Lives In This Area
#13 When The East Meets The West
#14 Bodiul’s Viewpoint Platform, Near Chisinau, Moldova, Built In The 60s (C) Bacu/ Photo Bu Dumitru Rusu
#15 Mosaic In Former-Soviet Central Asia
#16 Sevan Writer’s House
#17 Rudo Skyscrapers, Just Took The Photo Now
#18 Museum Of Contemporary Art, Belgrade [oc]
#19 Mountain Kosmaj, Serbia. Built In 1971 Architect Gradimir Medaković And Sculptor Vojin Stojić (C) Bacu / Photo By Dumitru Rusu
#20 Lake Sevan Viewing Platform [oc]
#21 Trade Fair Center, Accra, Ghana, Designed By Vic Adegbite, Jacek Chyrosz, And Stanislaw Rymaszewski In 1967. One Of Many Collaborations Between African And Eastern European Planners From This Era
#22 Genex Tower
#23 Tuzla Bank, (Now Nlb) Tuzla, Bih, Built In 1977, Architect V.stojanović © B.a.c.u. / Photo By Dumitru Rusu
#24 Abandoned Lakeside Building, Chisinau
#25 [oc] Fontana Complex, New Belgrade, Serbia. Built In 1968, Architect Uroš Martinović
#26 Home Furniture Store In Bucharest, Romania
#27 Derzhprom
#28 Time Stopped
#29 Brutal Buildings In Novi-Sad, Serbia
#30 Communal Buildings In Berlin’s Eastern Half From The Ddr
