“Butcher And Gravedigger”: 32 Professions That Immediately Raise Suspicion When Done Together

by

This weekend, Travis Hunter, one of the most notable two-way players in the modern NFL, will face double the pressure – coaches have already promised him more snaps on defense, so in addition to catching on offense, he will have to go up against Ja’Marr Chase. On the other hand, if you play both cornerback and wide receiver, you definitely understand how your counterpart thinks, right?

In fact, history knows many examples of people mixing seemingly completely incompatible professions, which look absolutely normal alone, while being two sides of one coin. So today’s list, made for you by Bored Panda, is dedicated to such interesting coincidences.

More info: Reddit

#1

Day Trader and being a member of Congress

…oh wait.

Image source: PayYourBiIIs, Ian Hutchinson

#2

Casino manager/debt consolidation.

Follow me for more financial advice!

Edit: This post unexpectedly blew up, and I’m thankful for all of the up boats.

Edit 2: I’m gonna leave it as “up boats”.

Image source: Cataloniandevil, Frankie Cordoba

#3

Work for a liposuction clinic by day, sell homemade soap by night.

Image source: federicoaa, Townsend Walton

#4

Podiatrist and Cheese Maker.

Image source: vic2thepeople, Getty Images

#5

Wedding planner and divorce lawyer.

Image source: DancingBear2020, Nahima Aparicio

#6

Butcher and gravedigger.

Image source: anon, JSB Co.

#7

Proctologist and ventriloquist.

Image source: anon, Robert Zunikoff

#8

Paramedic and mortician.

Image source: wigginsadam80, Getty Images

#9

Plastic surgeon and psychiatrist

“You seem to be very self-conscious about your appearance. I know just the procedure that can get you your confidence back…”.

Image source: DaimyoDawn, Getty Images

#10

Reminds me of the real life business owners that had 2 businesses. Funeral home and cadaver sales.

Image source: zerostar83, Kateryna Hliznitsova

#11

A chemistry teacher and a car wash owner.

Edit: Thanks for all the awards!

You know that somewhere out there there’s a real chemistry teacher who owns a car wash slamming his keyboard screaming “it’s legitimate b*****s!”.

Image source: Crunchnuggz, Getty Images

#12

Head of the fda and a board member of a pharmaceutical or food company.

Image source: nameforus, Getty Images

#13

Dentist and Candy seller.

Image source: FLIM_fn, Getty Images

#14

Police constable and Court judge.

Image source: Midori_Schaaf, Wesley Tingey

#15

Priest and Babysitter.

Image source: Xerxes2004, Mateus Campos Felipe

#16

Veterinarian and Taxidermist.

Image source: NoesHowe2Spel, Getty Images

#17

Antique jewelry dealer and Funeral director.

Image source: really_bitch_, Sterling & Wilde

#18

Barber and Meat Pie Shop owner.

Image source: Galileo258, Getty Images

#19

Coroner and sausage maker.

Image source: Canuck_dad, Getty Images

#20

Doctor and funeral parlor owner.

Image source: pildorarojo7777, Ahmed

#21

Pilot and Youtube-Prankster.

Image source: derpolizist, Kristopher Allison

#22

Locksmith/pawnshop.

Image source: Questioned_answers, Alexey Demidov

#23

Pest control and restaurant worker.

Image source: ToastyStephana, Getty Images

#24

I loved doing the lingerie parties years ago and the one lady who came to host the party and do the presentation and everything was also a kindergarten teacher. 😂 It wasn’t necessarily *suspect,* but definitely an interesting mix! 😂😂.

Image source: -Scorpia

#25

Bartender and substance a***e counselor. A friend of mine held both at the same time.

Image source: NachiseThrowaway, Getty Images

#26

My grandpa and dad used to be their rural city’s ambulance drivers as well as the mortician service…until it was ruled a “conflict of interest”.

Image source: willy_manneth, Getty Images

#27

Blood splatter analyst and employee at fishing supply store.

Image source: pdxblazer, Anna Marie

#28

The owner of a hospital near me, got his wife in charge of the cities parking spaces. Needless to say, parking at that hospital is no problem, but anywhere else is hell.

Image source: sawcondeesnutz, Selina

#29

Therapist and analyst.

Image source: Chairchucker, Getty Images

#30

Electronic billboard owner and collision repair shop manager.

Image source: spoonybard326, Getty Images

#31

Samsung employee and apple employee.

Image source: AnonymousBiography, Babak Habibi

#32

Selling both guns and medical supplies.

Image source: OldMork

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
