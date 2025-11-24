“What Wedding?”: Husband Bewildered At Wife For Seemingly Forgetting They Got Married

Some people say that love lasts three years. Heck, there’s even a book written about it! But research shows that it’s not that simple. Marital satisfaction decline depends on how happy the couple was at the beginning of the marriage. Stress levels, communication, aggression, and personality traits also play a big role.
Interestingly, this couple faced a different kind of challenge after four years of marriage. Suddenly, the wife started claiming that the couple wasn’t married. She asked her husband to call her his “girlfriend,” refused to wear her wedding ring, and generally acted like the wedding hadn’t happened. Frustrated and confused about why she was acting this way, the husband asked for advice online.
A husband became worried about his wife after she kept insisting that they had never married
Because the marriage seemed fine otherwise, he couldn’t understand where this was coming from
“Sounds like a mental breakdown,” many commenters said, suggesting that the wife was denying reality
