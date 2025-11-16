“9 To 5 Lifestyle”: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

by

Let’s face it, sometimes work can be a real drag. Even people lucky enough to enjoy what they do 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, get tired of punching away at the tasks at hand. Countless meetings, projects, deadlines, and commitments are plunged onto you by this corporate dread, asking you to get through it all with a smile, even if you’re miserable inside. But what if we break the tension, ease the stress, and bring some much-needed humor into the workplace?

Well, nothing turns the situation around as swiftly as work memes. Thankfully, there’s an entertaining corner on Instagram called ‘Corporate Bish’ that’s purely dedicated to this noble cause. With over 112k followers, the social media page shares the funniest and most painfully-accurate jokes that hit way too close to home for any poor desk-bound soul out there.

“Working that Corporate Dream”, the creator writes in the description, and you can almost feel the shivers going down your spine. To show you that we’re all in this together, we have gathered some of the best posts from the account. So pull your chair closer and enjoy scrolling through this list! Keep reading to also find interviews with the creator of this project, as well as burnout coach Carlo De Guzman. Then be sure to upvote your favorite memes and share your own struggles with us in the comments.

#1

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#2

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#3

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#4

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#5

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#6

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#7

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#8

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#9

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#10

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#11

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#12

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#13

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#14

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#15

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#16

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#17

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: roastmalone_

#18

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#19

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#20

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#21

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#22

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#23

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#24

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#25

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#26

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#27

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#28

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#29

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#30

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#31

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#32

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#33

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#34

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#35

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#36

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#37

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#38

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#39

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#40

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#41

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#42

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#43

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#44

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#45

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#46

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#47

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#48

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#49

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

#50

&#8220;9 To 5 Lifestyle&#8221;: 50 Of The Most Accurate Memes About Living That Corporate Dream That Might Hit Way Too Close To Home

Image source: corporatebish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Talks On The Importance Of Body Autonomy By Sharing Her Mom’s Experience With A Misogynist Doctor
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Folks Are Amused By These 30 Kerning Fails That Show How Crucial Character Spacing Is
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Owl Never Flies. It Is A Felt Sculpture
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s Undercover High
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2018
Five Reasons to Watch Josh Gates’s Destination Truth
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
Elvira
We Won’t Be Seeing an Elvira Revival Series Anytime Soon
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.