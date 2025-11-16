126 Work From Home Jokes To Read Instead Of Working

You know how you used to always wish never to leave home and work from the comfort of your couch forever? Well, now that it has happened, it suddenly isn’t all so glorious, am I right? Sure, you might have more time to iron your freshly-washed socks, but with each stroke of the iron, you can almost feel your brain depleting of its sharpness due to a lack of external stimuli. But, on the other hand, you also have so much more time to read articles listing various adorable puns and sarcastic jokes instead of working, and that is what probably got you here. Hence, presenting – the most hilarious and relatable work from home jokes for your judgment, dear readers, considering you probably haven’t gone to the office for quite some time now.
And you know, there’s always humor in the mundane. For instance, when was the last time you had a one-person karaoke showdown while simultaneously entering some data into a dull Excel sheet? Well, if it were the office kind of work, then probably never, but since we’re here at home – why the hell not! Or, you know, how about the time when you were on a Zoom call, and your cat lept out in front of the camera and puked out a ginormous hairball? That would’ve never happened working from an office, and while at that time you were mortified, it is now definitely one of your favorite memories. Really, it’s the simple stuff that makes your work from home days oh so much fun. Same with these silly jokes – the more simple and relatable the premise, the more heartily you are bound to laugh.
Okay, so, since you’re probably already slacking from work, let’s just skip to the good part and save your time just a tiny bit. You know the rest – scroll down below to check out our list of the best jokes about working from home, vote for the ones that hit closest to home base, and share this article with your homies. Also, don’t forget to count how many times we’ve used the word ‘home’ in this article if you have no better ideas on how to spend your time. If you do though, please write the number that you got in the comments.
#1
The best part about working from home is not wearing a bra.
#2
“I was just on a Zoom call that ended automatically after 40 minutes because the organizer was on a free tier. This is the single greatest advance to meeting productivity that I’ve ever seen. Would pay extra for this feature.”
Image source: plibin
#3
“Ahhhh… 9 a.m.… time to change my night pajamas into day pajamas.”
Image source: jessielochrie
#4
“My wife has a Zoom call for work, which means the dog and I have to stay in the bedroom since we don’t know how to behave on Zoom calls.”
Image source: Social_Mime
#5
“My partner was on a call working from home, and I tried to crawl behind her so as not to disturb, BUT I DIDN’T REALISE YOU COULD SEE THE FLOOR BEHIND HER AND ALL OF HER CO-WORKERS WATCHED ME DRAG MYSELF ALONG THE CARPET.”
Image source: GraceGarde
#6
“The human has been working from home the last couple of days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. I am the only thing holding their company together.”
Image source: dog_feelings
#7
“Me: I have a zoom meeting later.
My cat: Oh, me too.”
Image source: Skoog
#8
“Me and my dad are sharing the dining room table working from home today. He’s an aerospace engineer on a conference call ordering fuselage prototypes and I’m drawing a duck.”
Image source: lydiakahill
#9
“GOING TO WORK:
• you have to commute
• coworkers might get you sick
WORKING FROM HOME:
• you can sleep in longer
• you can’t get sick from coworkers
• local raccoons are ready & willing to help you shred papers.”
Image source: roxiqt
#10
“My husband started working from home this week and set up at the kitchen table, so he sees me and the cats repeatedly coming in for snacks, and finally says, “So you guys just eat all day, huh?” He does NOT understand our office culture, and I don’t think he’s fitting in at all.”
Image source: paigebyerly
#11
“I’ve been working from home for five years, my husband has been doing it for two weeks and everyday he wakes up early, showers and gets fully dressed. Will someone please tell him he’s doing it wrong and that he’s supposed to stay in his pajamas all day and hate himself.”
Image source: sarahcpr
#12
“My wife and I are working from home. She microwaved fish. Time to alert HR.”
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#13
“Am I working at my regular capacity? No. But am I prioritizing and taking care of the most important tasks? No. But am I at least taking care of myself and my mental health? Also, no.”
Image source: etengastro
#14
Home is where the Wi-Fi connects automatically.
#15
“STAGES OF WORKING FROM HOME:
– Yay I get to work from home.
– It would be nice to talk to people.
– I hope that pigeon sits in the window today.”
Image source: MarkAgee
#16
“Day 302 of my husband and I both working from home:
Me: *tapes note to microwave reminding coworkers to PLEASE CLEAN UP SPILLS THIS MICROWAVE IS FOR THE WHOLE OFFICE.”
Image source: PinkCamoTO
#17
Working from home: the place where your hours are made up and your pants don’t matter.
#18
“How is it going with both me and my husband working from home? He loudly chewed a granola bar next to me while I was trying to concentrate, and I almost filed for divorce.”
Image source: copymama
#19
“Well, it’s finally happened – I just walked into my wife’s “office” singing her happy birthday Marilyn Monroe style while she was in an all-staff zoom meeting.”
Image source: jharman25
#20
Client: “No! This is unacceptable. I want to speak to one of your superiors.”
Me: “Mom!”
#21
“My partner and I have been working from home since March 2020, and he has finally politely informed me that my typing sounds like “50 hungry woodpeckers trying to eat a keyboard.”
Image source: pelentini
#22
“My husband has been working from home for 6 weeks. I’ve learned that he basically gets paid to be in meetings. Speak in meetings, meet with other people about their last meeting, and have meetings to plan for the next meeting.”
Image source: AdrienneNakohl
#23
“Day 1: This’ll be fantastic. I get to stay inside and eat toast on a paper towel. Day 8: Engages in conversation with a lamp.”
Image source: LizHackett
#24
“When my boss asked me why I showed up late for our Zoom meeting, I told him that he wouldn’t believe the network traffic.”
#25
“My only advice about working from home in isolation is that you can get dressed if you want, I’m sure it helps some people, but know this: I’ve worn exclusively pajamas and athleisure for four years and the only downside is that normal clothes feel like a cage of discomfort now.”
Image source: KeezyBees
#26
“Thing I actually texted my husband this morning:
“Could you please quiet your dog? I’m trying to interview the NATO Secretary-General.”
Image source: arishapiro
#27
“My favorite part of my husband working from home is that our 6YO critiques all his conference calls.
“I think you should say “don’t get me wrong”, instead of “let me be clear” next time daddy, it just sounds better.”
Image source: not_thenanny
#28
Working from home means finding out which meetings could’ve been emails after all.
#29
“Not muting your mic is the new reply all.”
Image source: daniburgz
#30
“Two things I like best about working from home:
Short commute.
I get to spend more time with my dog and cats.”
Image source: BuckyDuster
#31
“Just kissed my husband intimately on the back of the neck, as I walked past him, while working from home. He started this job on Monday. I thought he was watching a video. He was on a meeting with the CEO.”
Image source: felicityward
#32
If you get an email starting with “Knock Knock, don’t open it.”
It’s a Jehovah’s Witness working from home.
#33
“They say to have a successful day working from home, you should wake up early, go for a walk, take a shower, and treat it as if it’s a normal workday… so is it considered unsuccessful if I wake up 5 minutes before my first call?”
#34
“I’ve been working from home for 17 years. My wife is now working from home. It’s amazing how quickly the cats are being used as passive aggressive pawns in our new home office.
Me: Can you tell your mother that she’s walking too loudly upstairs!
Cat: *stares*
Me: Thank you.”
Image source: SusanCalman
#35
“So apparently, everyone on my husband’s Zoom work call finds my singing distracting.”
Image source: 3sunzzz
#36
“I told a joke over a Zoom meeting… It wasn’t even remotely funny.”
#37
“Me: I might be working from home, but I’m keeping things professional.
Wife: Can we have this conversation outside of the blanket fort?
Me: No.”
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#38
“Apparently, “working from home” means “dear God, why can’t I stop eating.”
Image source: LibyaLiberty
#39
“My wife has been working at home for more than a year now and has started complaining to me when her wireless connection is slow like I’m the office IT guy, so I made her submit a customer support ticket.”
Image source: tryptofantastic
#40
“Best part of working from home is having your 5y/o run in while you’re on a conference call and cry “I accidentally peed in the wrong place.”
Image source: behindyourback
#41
“Working from home is not so bad. I’m starting to get the hang of it. I can work in my pajamas, have a glass of wine with my lunch, and have my lunch at 9am.”
Image source: PDXcomic
#42
“An ergonomic workspace is really important while working from home. That’s why my couch now has a Pilates ball as a footrest.”
Image source: thulbs
#43
“Every woman working from home is doing so on a Macbook Air on the couch, a cup of tea. Every man is at a three-monitor setup with the loudest keyboard he could find at Best Buy.”
Image source: OKButStill
#44
“Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don’t know what to do about her.”
Image source: mollytolsky
#45
“I was on a zoom meeting just now and my husband needed to go behind me so he thoughtfully crawled to stay out of the camera, which means instead of seeing him walk by in his underwear my coworkers saw him crawl by in his underwear.”
Image source: EliMcCann
#46
“Sorry I didn’t respond to your email in a timely fashion. I literally cannot tell days apart anymore and thought today was two weeks ago.”
Image source: bocxtop
#47
“I’m being asked to set a work “goal” for this year, and I haven’t gotten anything besides “not die and see loved ones again.”
Image source: GenePark
#48
“You can start drinking after your third Zoom meeting right?”
Image source: icpetrie
#49
“Just loudly shouted at the cat that he was a “motherf***er” just as my husband joined a Zoom meeting with his head of department. Love working from home.”
Image source: alexvtunzelmann
#50
“Working from home today, and I can hear my husband chewing gum from his office from 1400 feet away.”
Image source: DBelardoMD
#51
“Getting dressed for work is so stressful. Should I put on yoga pants or sweatpants?”
#52
“Yesterday, I saw my apartment neighbor trying to kick in his door. I knew he was a criminal and had served some time for theft and B&E, but I wasn’t aware he was crazy.
So I cautiously asked him what he was doing.
He replied, “Working from home.”
#53
“Anyone else keeps finding themselves in the kitchen without any idea how they got there?”
#54
“I worked from home today. Got all of my work done, AND scrubbed the kitchen floor, fixed the toilet in my wife’s bathroom, unclogged the sink, repotted 2 plants, and had time to watch 2 episodes of Battlestar Galactica.”
Image source: Phate4569
#55
“The hardest part about working from home is the distractions, my girlfriend never stops talking to me while I’m on my PlayStation.”
Image source: thulbs
#56
“Working from home makes me realize how easy my job is, compared to parenting. I’m sitting in a quiet room drinking coffee and looking at the internet, overhearing my husband patiently, explaining why sugar snap peas are not, in fact, “too stinky.”
Image source: alex_c_lee
#57
“Me: Working from home is hell.
Wife: [flashes me as she walks by]
Me: Working from home is life’s greatest gift.”
Image source: RodLacroix
#58
“Spouse who worked in an office before quarantine: Working from home is great, it’s like a vacation!
Spouse who worked from home before quarantine: EVERYONE GET THE HELL OUT OF MY OFFICE.”
Image source: copymama
#59
“I like to wrap myself in a blanket when I work from home. You could say I now work undercover.”
#60
“The end of every zoom meeting:
bye goodbye
bye
ok bye byebye
byeeeeeeeeee
bye
buhbye bye
bye
bye everybody
hello? oh ok bye”
Image source: round
#61
“Just to recap the first 90 minutes of working from home…
– 8 am: 7 year old asks me if I got fired.
– 9:30 am: Every time I’m not at my computer or on my phone, my 4 year old tells me “Dada, you’re not working enough”
Good start.”
Image source: SDDay35
#62
“The great thing about working from home is you get to absorb your partner’s job and stresses in addition to your own. It’s like a whole other job that I don’t get paid for.”
Image source: davidmackau
#63
“Before “working from home” became a thing, I had no idea how great it would feel to walk around naked and fart all day whilst working!
I hope the others don’t come back to the office too soon!”
#64
Bill and Melinda were happy for 27 years.
And then Bill started working from home.
#65
“The housecleaner said she was going to start working from home, so she sent me a list of chores to do.”
#66
“Working from home with ur partner is basically not speaking for 7 hours and then shouting, “we could preserve lemons” across the apartment at 4:15 PM.”
Image source: rachel_handler
#67
“Coughed and the wife, also working from home, broke out the tape measure to make sure I was six feet away.”
Image source: VicTafur
#68
“I love working from home when my girlfriend is also working from home. Now and then I just hear her exclaim “oh hi lil stinky!” from the other side of the house, which means our cat has wandered into her office looking for attention.”
Image source: lucyliz
#69
“Working from home in this weather makes me want to leak classified information… Cause I’m snowed in.”
#70
“Remember that one time when you had to get out of bed and commute to your office?
Yeah, me neither.”
#71
How is my husband still late when working from home?
#72
“I love working from home. I get along with all my coworkers, I can show up in my pajamas, and I always win employee of the month.”
#73
“Important questions to ask your pet if you’re working from home:
– are you at work?
– are we working together?
– did you forget to wear your pants?
– are we coworkers?
– are you the employee of the month?
– are you my supervisor?
– who hired you?”
Image source: annetdonahue
#74
“I’m upstairs on my laptop.
My wife is downstairs with the kids.
She’s texting me a rolling list of who’s grounded.
Working from home is going well.”
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#75
“You’re working from home because of coronavirus; I’m working from home because I don’t have a real job. We are not the same.”
Image source: kenklippenstein
#76
“Underrated work from home joy: when your partner is in a meeting that devolves into a fight and you get to enjoy the drama second-hand.”
Image source: brosandprose
#77
“I told my wife I had some good news and some bad news.
“What’s the good news?” she asked.
“I’ll be working from home for a while.”
“What’s the bad news?”
“I’ll be working from home for a while.”
#78
There are three kinds of jobs; those you shower before, those you shower after. And working from home.
#79
“Tips for working from home: Get dressed. Keep a dedicated work space. Wear a mask. Demand that box 5 be left empty. Abduct your singing protégée. Threaten to destroy the opera house. Set clear goals. Don’t forget to take breaks.”
Image source: SparkNotes
#80
“At the office, I sometimes forget to eat lunch until pretty late in the afternoon. this has not been a problem while working from home, because thanks to my husband the house smell like pizza rolls at 11:45 AM, and my brain is consumed with thoughts of PIZZA ROLLS.”
Image source: katietiedrich
#81
“Working from home is great when you bust into your partner’s office going “AW SUCKY SUCKY” and then you realize he’s in a v. v. important work call with his boss and you’ve got no pants on.”
Image source: DirtyEffinHippy
#82
“I know we’ve been working from home for a year, but it’s still such a trip to listen in on your partner’s work zooms & hear them say phrases you never usually hear them say like “brand loyalty” and “quantitative research”, and “my wife can’t find out about us.”
Image source: bronactitley
#83
Work is interfering with my enjoyment of working from home.
#84
“Boss: What are you working on?
Me: Trying not to aggravate my wife in my 4th month of working from home.
Boss: Okay I’ll check again with you next week.”
Image source: RodLacroix
#85
“I also work in healthcare and was recently in a similarly-sized virtual meeting. We had a mute issue as well, but the best part was the cameras left on. 150 people watched a leader guzzle the last of a glass of wine.
It was fantastic.”
Image source: Burlesque_Ives
#86
“A new type of awkward I’m just discovering: those last 5 seconds of a Zoom meeting where you’ve all said goodbye and are trying to click ‘end’.”
Image source: laurenzima
#87
“If you’ve spent the last year working from home with a partner, overhearing their meetings, etc, you are now legally entitled to work and practice in whatever their profession is. You completed your apprenticeship. Congrats.”
Image source: shawnmicallef
#88
“My husband and I are both working from home and he’s just sent round a memo about a total ban on office relationships.”
Image source: lauralexx
#89
“My wife and I are working from home for the next 2 weeks.
God please I don’t want another child.”
Image source: Richard3d7
#90
“Just got an email from Express for “Work From Home clothing essentials”… Listen, it’s almost 7 pm and I haven’t changed from sweatpants or brushed my hair today. I’m good thx.”
Image source: SimoneEli_TV
#91
“Our local big drug dealer has a brand new Range Rover, and is blatting up the street every five minutes to make sure everyone knows.
Kinda embarrassing when everyone else has cute kids and animals, and the interruption from my gaff is the drug lord!”
Image source: PearmainCottage
#92
“My wife just said “stay in your lane, girl” on a Zoom call so I’m just gonna go work in the bedroom for the next several hours.”
Image source: rusty_coach
#93
“Working from home means I hear my programmer boyfriend’s indecipherable conversations with colleagues all day. This morning, he has been laughing about node modules. Like, full-on belly laughing.”
Image source: siennamarla
#94
How do people in the navy work from home?
Play Battleship?
#95
“My husband has finally given up on the notion that he will be able to have an uninterrupted conference call when his coworkers heard me belting out “I’m Every Woman” and has moved his office to the basement.”
Image source: jellybnbonanza
#96
“Zak and I have been working from home in the same house for like three years so please reach out to him if you need advice on how to ignore your far-too-talkative partner/roommate/kid.”
Image source: jduffyrice
#97
“Just went to reheat my full cup of coffee, and found a frozen burrito in the microwave that neither my husband nor I recall putting in there. So yes, working from home with the kids during a global pandemic is going great. Thanks for asking.”
Image source: WalkingOutside
#98
“Working from home avoiding all the supplies I bought like they’re elixirs in a Final Fantasy game.”
Image source: MikeDrucker
#99
“When you’re working from home, for focus and mental health it’s really important to NOT just wear your pajamas! Wear yesterday’s clothes you grabbed off the floor.”
Image source: j_zimms
#100
“Working from home is a very exciting opportunity to learn what my roommate’s job is.”
Image source: allisongeroi
#101
“I just read an article with tips on working from home that included advising you to get dressed in work clothes and only change into comfy clothes after you’re finished working. Honey, that is not how any of this works.”
Image source: jcbringle
#102
I’m a C-suite exec admin and started with a pharmaceutical company in August of 2020. I’ve never met my boss in person and I’ve yet to actually go in to the office. As an introvert, it’s heaven!
#103
“A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy – who knew?”
Image source: inLaurasWords
#104
“Thought working remotely would involve more cups of tea and creative epiphanies. So far it’s just trying to get comfy, knocking things over, and 30 minutes of staff wrangling for Zoom meetings.”
Image source: blondefirebakes
#105
“The worst part of working from home is having my wife hear all the work jargon I use. I told someone I’d be “out of pocket this afternoon.” She asked me what that meant and I told her I literally have no idea.”
Image source: Skoog
#106
“Pros of working from home: no commute, I get lots of work done.
Cons of working from home: I haven’t spoken to a person who is not a barista in forty years.”
Image source: judson
#107
“The only advice I can give you as someone who has been working from home with their spouse for years is to murder them in an inconspicuous way, like a slow poison over time, and then make sure you have some space like a closet or a bed that has room underneath to hide the body.”
Image source: CarolineMoss
#108
“A meeting while working from home is like having sex: awkward, stressful, and five minutes after it ends I’m asleep.”
Image source: thulbs
#109
“My husband heard me raise my voice and say “Per my last email” on a zoom meeting, and working from home means him learning I’m a “per my last email” person.”
Image source: nessguerrero
#110
“I’ll be releasing a memoir of my time working from home with my husband.
It’s called “Where Are You Going and Will You Bring Back Cheese?”
No, I won’t be.”
Image source: caroledwine
#111
“Hey, it might be a while before I can respond to your email. Today I only have access to my computer for sixteen uninterrupted hours.”
Image source: bridger_w
#112
“Started working from home recently building boats in my attic…
Sails are through the roof.”
#113
“I have been working from home since March of last year. I am an Uber driver.”
#114
“Working from home is making me go to the kitchen more times than usual.”
Image source: Neelofa
#115
“After one day of trying to work from home while watching two kids, I can say with a good deal of confidence that I will not be discovering any fundamental laws of of physics over the next few weeks.”
Image source: jesse_kroll
#116
“I mean sex is cool, but have you ever gotten through an entire Zoom staff meeting without anyone talking over each other or someone’s video crashing or hearing a crying baby in the background?”
Image source: sideofhail
#117
“I like the brief period where you still are likely to leave the house, but definitely aren’t going to be changed out of your pajamas.”
Image source: IHateEveryLastOneofU
#118
“Every time I wonder if my work is good enough it helps to remind myself about one time, months ago, when I was fired for my work not being good enough.”
Image source: thulbs
#119
Annie Bieber, did you have a dull day today?
#120
If you’re working on a desktop or laptop, make sure to put on a mask. You wouldn’t want to catch one of those computer viruses.
#121
“My job allows working from home, but I still go to the office. I like the idea of surrounding myself with some company.”
#122
Home is where you can look up the answers during class and not get caught . . .
*Please note: I have never experienced this personally, only witnessed it. Please do not cheat.
#123
never gonna give you up never gonna let you down
#124
I started WFH April 2020. Recently, hubby noticed my wardrobe has shifted from business casual to medical scrubs. They’re so comfy. When I’m on zoom or running errands, no one notices or judges me…I’m in heaven!
#125
The best days on zoom meetings were when everyone brought their pets
#126
I’ve been working from home for thirty years. The advent of Zoom means I have to change out of my bathrobe more frequently now…
