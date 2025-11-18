‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

by

Any space truly feels homely only after you’ve added your personal touch to it. You could choose a piece of art that reflects your personality or incorporate cozy blankets to add warmth to your house. But when it comes to furniture or interior decoration, some would say nothing beats the charm of woodwork. We’re talking about things like handcrafted coffee tables and rustic bookshelves.

Well, honestly, a skilled craftsperson can create a number of fabulous items with just a piece of wood and some tools. Below, the Bored Panda team has compiled the best woodworking pieces people have shared online.

Keep scrolling to enjoy these unique creations; you never know, they might inspire you to start your own DIY woodwork project.

#1 Made This Rocking Chair In ‘97 Wood Shop Class When I Was 14. Had No Idea Why I’ve Kept It For 24 Years. 38 Now And I Have Finally Realized It Belongs To My Son. Might Be A Dumb Post, Sorry, But His Face Makes All Those Years Worth It

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: coffeelushed

#2 Dare I Say.. The “Neverending Fence” Is Complete!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: magicalstickbending

#3 I Carved This Hellboy Pipe Out Of Briar Wood For Ron Perlman And He Sent Me A Photo

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: RadonLab

#4 Maiden Voyage Of My First Cedar Strip Canoe! No Kit, No Plans, No Staples

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: flyingrobotgirl

#5 Heard There Was A Plywood Challenge So Here Is My Plywood Rocker For Consideration

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: smurtle-the-turtle

#6 First Violin Is Finished!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Ruvidman

#7 This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: mata_266

#8 DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: jabe-jace

#9 ‘splitting From The Norm’. A 16-Year Old From A Local School Has Made An Insanely Awesome Piece

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: ToxicSneak

#10 9′ Hollow Wooden Longboard

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Carved A Rope And Knot From Basswood

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: YouKnowWho2016

#12 Owner Wanted To Cut Down The Tree For The Deck, But I Talked Him Into Building A Bench Around It Instead. I Think It Turned Out Nice And Saved The Tree

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: stillcantshoot

#13 I Made A Spice Rack

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: newportonehundreds

#14 My 14 Year Old Daughter Made This In Shop Class And I Couldn’t Be More Proud!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Deathbysnusnubooboo

#15 Beautiful Project I’ve Been Working On For A Few Months. Thought Everyone Here Would Like To See!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: bunfunion

#16 My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: johnnybagels

#17 Some Of You Asked

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: sl7ven_de

#18 Curved Shelf Experiments

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Markinarkanon

#19 I Made A Squirrel Bar

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: thompsonwoodworks

#20 Desk Dog Lamp

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: rhoffart

#21 Vlad The Builder: Project #(We Lost Count)

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: WendellBerrymore

#22 Hello From Ukraine 🇺🇦 My City Is Occupied By Russian Troops. So I Hurried To Finish Machete Pipe. Don’t Know What Will Happen Next, But Think When The War Is Over I Will Send It To Danny Trejo 💪♥️

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: RadonLab

#23 17-Year Celtic Knot Table Project Involving 2 Generations. Dedicated To My Wife Susan Who Died Of Cancer And Never Got To Meet Her 30 Grandchildren. Western Red Cedar. Arm-R-Seal Satin. Base Pedestal Made Of Reclaimed Timber From A Western Sizzler Fire

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: The King's Carpenter

#24 I Built This Mechanical Iris Cabinet Using Wood, Brass, And 3D Prints. There Are Over 100 Parts, 30 Bearings, And 16 Axes Of Rotation In This Design

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: locomotion_creations

#25 I Keep Seeing All Your Quarantine Projects, So I Thought I Might Share Mine Here Too

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: artnovation

#26 Bear,raccoon, And Fox Bench

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#27 Vlad The Builder: Third Project. We Went For The Classic Picture Frame To Work On The 45s On The Mitre Box. He Got To Help Me Set Up The Router Table, But Dad Had To Lend A Hand On That Cut. 😰. He Also Tried Out The Brad Nailer And Glue (March,2018)

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: WendellBerrymore

#28 We Just Finished Up Rapunzels Tower And Cottage Playhouse. Next Up A Bit Of Landscaping

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: AwkwardMethod

#29 Made This To Replace The Stupid Lazy Susan Cabinet. 👍 Or 👎?

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: reddit.com

#30 I Carved A Tiny Maple Owl

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: seanpt3009

#31 It’s Done!!! Now Should It Hang Like A Diamond Or Square? 2 Tone Stains On Birch

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Portland20911

#32 Custom Made Bed For My Son. He Is Beyond Excited

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Schmxdt

#33 I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: unwinding

#34 Bee On A “Honeycomb”

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: catchar316

#35 Imagine The Look On My Face When My Boss Said “You’ll Be Lead Carpenter On This Stair Job” When I Had Never Made A Single Tread Before. Lots Of Work By Lots Of People, I Can’t Take All The Credit, But Damn If I Didn’t Pour My Blood And Sweat Into This Staircase

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Dangnamit

#36 Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: mw33212

#37 Recently Finished Up This Sculpture, Will Be Raffling It Off Soon To Raise Money For St. Louis Children’s Heart Center!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: LBOWER43

#38 Longship Cradle I Made For My First Grandchild Is Complete

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Ill-Trainer-9903

#39 It’s Far From Perfect And Not Finished Yet, But I’m Really Trying To Make My Parents’ Porch Look Better

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: AnnyLam

#40 Octoburl #1 , Fir Burl Carved By Me 2023

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: IsleofVanCarver

#41 Carved An Owl, A Bit Different

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#42 My New Work, Turtle Nightlight! A Combination Of Resin And Wood!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: AmoyCK

#43 Chessboard With A Twist I Made For My Sister And Her Family

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: PonderSquirrel

#44 Me – Carving Nezuko Out Of Wood – The First Female Character I Ever Made

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: DWoodartstudio

#45 I Made This Orca Music Box

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: dilettantetaun

#46 Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: Azrael_Fornivald

#47 I Carved And Gifted The “Terminator Pipe” To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: RadonLab

#48 Nightlight I Made For My Wife. Why Buy One For $3.99 When You Can Make One For 30 Bucks And 10 Hours In The Shop?

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: anonymoususer1776

#49 Kiwi!

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: liamoco123

#50 After 8 Months Of Hard Work I Can Finally Call It Done! Over 1600 Hrs Of Work Into One Staircase

‘Best Of All Time’: 50 Exquisitely Crafted Works Of Wood

Image source: MauiMakes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap: True Blood 2.10 “New World in My View”
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2009
30 Things America Is Doing Right, According To Non-Americans
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Continued To Do Creative Work During The War (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Outstanding Wedding Photographs That Captured Precious Moments Of Love Shared By FdB Photography Awards 2023 (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Shocking Amount of Money Sig Hansen has Made from “Deadliest Catch”
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2021
The Mentalist
The Mentalist: A Heartbreaking Farewell and a Crossroads for Jane and Lisbon
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.