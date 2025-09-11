My 15 New Expressive Face Mugs

Adam Rush is a ceramic artist who loves to make expressive Face mugs.
He wants to create captivating pieces of pottery, a mug unlike any other. It’s not just a vessel for your morning coffee, but a sculpted character with a story etched onto its surface. The raw, earthy texture and muted tones give it a timeless, almost ancient feel, as if it were unearthed fresh from the ground.
The face, with its deeply carved lines and wide, expressive eyes, seems to peer into your soul, holding a quiet intensity that makes you wonder about the hands that shaped it and the thoughts behind its creation. This isn’t just a mug; it’s a conversation, a miniature work of art that brings a touch of mysterious feelings. Yet it’s also practical
More info: rushbrothers.co.uk
#1 Skull Mug By Adam Rush
#2 Don’t Bug Me By Adam Rush
#3 Who’s There? By Adam Rush
#4 Sleeping Mug By Adam Rush
#5 That’s Gotta Hurt Mug By Adam Rush
#6 Face In The Bricks Mug By Adam Rush
#7 Loner Mug By Adam Rush
#8 Worried Mug By Adam Rush
#9 Peaceful Mug By Adam Rush
#10 Twinsies Mug By Adam Rush
#11 Hidden In The Bricks Mug By Adam Rush
#12 In The Wall Mug By Adam Rush
#13 Hidden In The Mug By Adam Rush
#14 Metallic Face Mug By Adam Rush
#15 Multiple Faces Mug By Adam Rush
