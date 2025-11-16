“I Just Lost It”: Woodworker Of 8 Years Takes It Out On Sexist Client After He Questioned Her Professionalism

by

Imagine that you come to a client to do your usual work, and he not only breathes down your neck, but also makes doubtful jokes about how he could do it better than you, and in general jokes that you are not a real worker. Does it feel unpleasant? Sure! But many women, in fact, often face such troubles.

It would seem that as the third decade of the 21st century is already underway, women of literally any profession should not surprise anyone – but still, there are stubborn sexists who are sure that jobs are still divided into “male” and “female”, and that a woman allegedly cannot cope with “male” work.

The author of this post in the AITA Reddit community had to face such a problem at her work, and the post itself scored almost 12.5K upvotes and already over 850 different comments. Yes, if half a century ago, such a development could be predicted, now it looks completely weird.

More info: Reddit

The Original Poster has been working in her stepdad’s carpentry workshop since she was twelve

Image source: Michael Coghlan (not the actual photo)

So, the Original Poster has worked in her stepdad’s carpentry workshop literally since her childhood. At the age of 12, the girl began to help her stepdad, at about 15 she started woodworking herself, and now she is 20 and she regularly performs various orders. The OP likes her work and has already reached a certain degree of mastery.

Image source: P4ndaTheCrayonEater

One day the OP came to the client’s home to mend his balcony fence

One fine day, the girl came to the client’s home, where she needed to change the fence on the balcony. Literally from the doorway, the elderly client met her with some doubts, and asked if someone else would come later. The OP replied that she was an experienced craftsman and set to work.

Image source: P4ndaTheCrayonEater

The client turned out to be a sexist and made several unpleasant remarks while the OP was working

Throughout the work process, the homeowner constantly breathed down her neck, letting out various malicious comments. The girl tried to defuse the situation by sarcastically saying that, of course, it was not easy for her to manage measuring tape and a drill, but that seemed to be a mistake, as the client was sold in earnest. He asked if the OP had measured everything properly, and if she would do all the planks. The woodworker told him that she probably would.

The next day, the OP brought in the finished planks, which the client inspected with apparent disapproval, although they were perfect in both size and quality. She periodically asked the client to help her – for instance, to hold something, and he apparently took this as “a sign of weakness.”

When the OP finished her work, the client told her that a “normal” woodworker would have done it much faster

Finally, everything was ready – and everything was in perfect order. The client then muttered something along the lines of “a ‘normal’ woodworker would do it much faster”. The OP was indignant and reminded him that he was there the whole time and, frankly, interfered. After that, already in the heat of the moment, she asked why, if he didn’t like that she was a woman, didn’t he fix this very fence himself?

The OP got into an argument with the customer and then wondered if she behaved unprofessionally

As the OP admits, the client told her the good old “respect elders” and “don’t raise voice on customers” to this, but the girl didn’t care anymore. However, when she calmed down, she still began to wonder if she had acted unprofessionally by entering a quarrel with a client.

Image source: Coconino National Forest, Ariz. (not the actual photo)

People in the comments backed the OP up, almost unanimously stating that the client was absolutely wrong

Most commenters, however, dispelled her doubts, arguing that the client was one hundred percent wrong. Moreover, many women in the comments also began to recall similar cases that had happened to them. As it turns out, such stories, alas, are not uncommon even today.

Probably the most witty piece of advice people in the comments gave was not to the OP herself, but to her stepdad. Someone remembered that when they had to repair a refrigerator, it was written in the terms of the repair that, for safety reasons, the client was not recommended to come closer than 15 feet to the fridge. Perhaps the OP’s stepfather should have implemented the same rules for his own workshop…!

And now we would like to know your opinion about this situation. You probably have also had a similar unpleasant story, and then, undoubtedly, it will be useful to know how it all ended in your own case. As usual, comments are most welcome.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
