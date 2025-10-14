82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

by

Everyone is fighting their own demons, but some of them are terrorizing multiple people at the same time. According to the WHO, anxiety disorders affect roughly 4.4% of the global population, making them the most prevalent mental health conditions.

To illustrate what it’s like to have one, Tumblr page ‘Anxiety Problem’ shares memes about all the ways constant and excessive worrying affects your daily life. Silly jokes on the internet will never replace professional care or an honest conversation with someone who cares, but they can provide you a quick laugh, and that’s better than nothing.

More info: Tumblr

#1

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#2

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#3

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#4

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#5

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#6

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#7

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#8

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#9

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#10

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#11

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#12

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#13

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#14

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: @sweatyhairy

#15

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: @16Jadhav

#16

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#17

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#18

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#19

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#20

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#21

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#22

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#23

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#24

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#25

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#26

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#27

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#28

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#29

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#30

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#31

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#32

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#33

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#34

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#35

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#36

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#37

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#38

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#39

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#40

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#41

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#42

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#43

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#44

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#45

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#46

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#47

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#48

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#49

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#50

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#51

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#52

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#53

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#54

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#55

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#56

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#57

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#58

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#59

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#60

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#61

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#62

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#63

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#64

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#65

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#66

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#67

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#68

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#69

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#70

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#71

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#72

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#73

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#74

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#75

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#76

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#77

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#78

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#79

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#80

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#81

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

#82

82 Hilariously Relatable Memes To Help You Cope With Anxiety

Image source: anxietyproblem

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Vampire Diaries Photo Preview Season 3 Episode 20 Do Not Go Gentle
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2007
The Bridge 1.08 Review “Vendetta”
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2013
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: Is Abby Staying for Good?
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2016
Black-ish
Black-ish Season 1 Episode 16 Review: “Parental Guidance”
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2015
Movie Review: No Time to Die
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2022
The Ten Best Covers of the Pokemon Theme Song
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.