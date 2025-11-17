30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

by

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

While that’s generally great advice to ensure our children are respectful towards their peers and don’t become bullies, sometimes, you just need to let those not-so-nice thoughts out. And if you’re looking for a safe space to do so, look no further, pandas!

We’ve taken a trip to the That’s It, I’m Bored and Shaming Everything 2.0 Facebook group and gathered some of the most cringey and facepalm worthy pics we could find. From questionable posts on social media to products that should have never hit store shelves, we’re sure you’ll find plenty to judge down below. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and feel free to unleash all of your pent-up negativity onto these pics!

#1 Shaming The Ignorance

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Stacy Jones-Malik

#2 How Can Someone Not Know What Pepper Spray Is? I Mean I’ll Admit I Grew Up Under A Rock, But Woooooow

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Cassie Morgan

#3 Found On My Neighborhood’s Fb Group

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Katie Barry

#4 Google Sometimes Asks Me To Review The Places I’ve Been. I Went To Visit My Mom’s Grave For Mother’s Day. I’m Shaming Google For This Question

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Jae Marie

#5 A Gun????

Why is there a gun?

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Erica Holland

#6 I Can’t

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Kristi Messenger

#7 Shaming This “Plus Size” Model

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Jessica Vasquez

#8 Shaming This Dude For Obvious Reasons

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Shanaya Barlow

#9 Saw This Another Group! Apparently It’s From A Guys Tiktok Live

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Shanaya Barlow

#10 Shaming This Add….the Whole Thing Is Bad And Creepy. “No Guys And No Fatties”

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Allison Moebus

#11 Rclean, Ouse, Ause, Rlisten… Got It

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Sabrina Payton

#12 Shaming Temu For This Horrible Photoshop Outfit

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Celina Harding

#13 Shaming Whoever Thought Of This Pose. It Looks Like She’s Making Out With Her Dog

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: anon

#14 Can I Shame These Sneakers For $180 Bucks That Look Like Absolute Garbage?

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Lisa Moreland Stroup-Cook

#15 The Floor Of This Girl Trying To Sell Clothes. There Are 18 More Pictures Like This Or Worse

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Kristina Maeve

#16 The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets…

“Hand made, solid wooden rocking horse with artificial hair. Heavy built”

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Christine Meyer

#17 Shaming This Cheapskate With No Imagination

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Christine Morrison

#18 Nothing Screams “I Have Too Much Money” Like This Monstrosity

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Melissa McKay

#19 ……no Words Needed

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Lee Wills

#20 Funny Shaming Everything

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Monica Bergeron-Heintz

#21 Funny Shaming Everything

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Halei Kellum

#22 Can We Shame This De A**hat?

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Alex Scully

#23 Your 7 Year Old Has To Work To Pay Off Their Unavoidable Er Visit? I’m (Not) Sorry But What? I Understand Chores And All But This Feels A *bit* Extreme (The Crossed Out Part Is The Kids Name)

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Kat Decker

#24 This Nasty-A$$ Grease-Stained Headboard For Sale On Fb Marketplace

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Susan Burkheimer Benton

#25 $695?!?!?!

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Melissa Lorene

#26 No In A Cemetery Eating Spaghetti Out Of A Plastic Bowl

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Cardiveli Green

#27 Saw This In Another Group…..ewwww

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Shaniya Pink

#28 Alpha Male Accessories

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Vivienne Reis Landry

#29 It’s A Tent For An Animal, But Yet Her Pants Are Half Off And She Has A Corded Remote Control

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Leslie Banks Arnould

#30 Just Puke. Why People Whyyy

30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

Image source: Laura Hoover

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Krazee Eyez Killah Moments on Curb Your Enthusiasm
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2017
22 Best Twitter Reactions About How Ryan Gosling Was Built To Play Barbie’s Ken
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Painted My Beach Umbrella To Show What Will Happen To Marine Life If We Don’t Make A Change
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do Your Hands Look Like? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Does “Diesel Brothers” Truly Teach Us About Cars?
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
Five Things That You Didn’t Know About Dann Florek
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.