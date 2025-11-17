30 Times Things Deserved To Be Shamed

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
While that’s generally great advice to ensure our children are respectful towards their peers and don’t become bullies, sometimes, you just need to let those not-so-nice thoughts out. And if you’re looking for a safe space to do so, look no further, pandas!
We’ve taken a trip to the That’s It, I’m Bored and Shaming Everything 2.0 Facebook group and gathered some of the most cringey and facepalm worthy pics we could find. From questionable posts on social media to products that should have never hit store shelves, we’re sure you’ll find plenty to judge down below. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and feel free to unleash all of your pent-up negativity onto these pics!
#1 Shaming The Ignorance
Image source: Stacy Jones-Malik
#2 How Can Someone Not Know What Pepper Spray Is? I Mean I’ll Admit I Grew Up Under A Rock, But Woooooow
Image source: Cassie Morgan
#3 Found On My Neighborhood’s Fb Group
Image source: Katie Barry
#4 Google Sometimes Asks Me To Review The Places I’ve Been. I Went To Visit My Mom’s Grave For Mother’s Day. I’m Shaming Google For This Question
Image source: Jae Marie
#5 A Gun????
Why is there a gun?
Image source: Erica Holland
#6 I Can’t
Image source: Kristi Messenger
#7 Shaming This “Plus Size” Model
Image source: Jessica Vasquez
#8 Shaming This Dude For Obvious Reasons
Image source: Shanaya Barlow
#9 Saw This Another Group! Apparently It’s From A Guys Tiktok Live
Image source: Shanaya Barlow
#10 Shaming This Add….the Whole Thing Is Bad And Creepy. “No Guys And No Fatties”
Image source: Allison Moebus
#11 Rclean, Ouse, Ause, Rlisten… Got It
Image source: Sabrina Payton
#12 Shaming Temu For This Horrible Photoshop Outfit
Image source: Celina Harding
#13 Shaming Whoever Thought Of This Pose. It Looks Like She’s Making Out With Her Dog
Image source: anon
#14 Can I Shame These Sneakers For $180 Bucks That Look Like Absolute Garbage?
Image source: Lisa Moreland Stroup-Cook
#15 The Floor Of This Girl Trying To Sell Clothes. There Are 18 More Pictures Like This Or Worse
Image source: Kristina Maeve
#16 The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets…
“Hand made, solid wooden rocking horse with artificial hair. Heavy built”
Image source: Christine Meyer
#17 Shaming This Cheapskate With No Imagination
Image source: Christine Morrison
#18 Nothing Screams “I Have Too Much Money” Like This Monstrosity
Image source: Melissa McKay
#19 ……no Words Needed
Image source: Lee Wills
#20 Funny Shaming Everything
Image source: Monica Bergeron-Heintz
#21 Funny Shaming Everything
Image source: Halei Kellum
#22 Can We Shame This De A**hat?
Image source: Alex Scully
#23 Your 7 Year Old Has To Work To Pay Off Their Unavoidable Er Visit? I’m (Not) Sorry But What? I Understand Chores And All But This Feels A *bit* Extreme (The Crossed Out Part Is The Kids Name)
Image source: Kat Decker
#24 This Nasty-A$$ Grease-Stained Headboard For Sale On Fb Marketplace
Image source: Susan Burkheimer Benton
#25 $695?!?!?!
Image source: Melissa Lorene
#26 No In A Cemetery Eating Spaghetti Out Of A Plastic Bowl
Image source: Cardiveli Green
#27 Saw This In Another Group…..ewwww
Image source: Shaniya Pink
#28 Alpha Male Accessories
Image source: Vivienne Reis Landry
#29 It’s A Tent For An Animal, But Yet Her Pants Are Half Off And She Has A Corded Remote Control
Image source: Leslie Banks Arnould
#30 Just Puke. Why People Whyyy
Image source: Laura Hoover
