Neighbor Of Joseph And Kendra Duggar Speaks Out, Calling Wife’s Arrest “Shocking” Amid Horrific Allegations

Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s picture-perfect family image has been crumbling in the wake of the couple’s arrests.
Neighbors spoke about what it was like living with the couple in a Tontitown, Arkansas, neighborhood.
Insiders also claimed that investigators made a certain discovery in the couple’s home that led to Kendra’s arrest, days after Joseph was put behind bars.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s picture-perfect family image has been crumbling following the couple’s arrest
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Kendra Duggar was arrested on March 20 and charged with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment.
Newly released footage captured her jail intake into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
A neighbor named Karen spoke about the reality TV stars living near them.
“They seemed nice,” she told People. “I’m shocked over what I heard about him. It is very sad.”
Kendra and Josh, who first met in church, tied the knot in 2017 and share four children with each other.
The couple, who first met in church, tied the knot in 2017 and share four children
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
The 27-year-old wife was arrested days after husband Joseph Duggar was placed behind bars for allegedly having “unlawful s*xual activity with a minor,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.
As part of the investigation into Joseph’s alleged crimes, officials inspected the couple’s home, where they live with their four children.
Image credits: NWAhomepage.com
“After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to her house,” a source told Us Weekly over the weekend.
A certain discovery made at their residence was the reason behind Kendra’s arrest, the insider claimed.
“I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors,” a source told People.
Insiders revealed that a home inspection led to new charges being filed against Kendra and Joseph
Image credits: 5NEWS
Investigators reportedly found evidence of the mother allegedly detaining her kids inside the room that could only be locked and unlocked from the outside, according to the source.
“Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside,” said the source who spoke to Us Weekly.
“They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
The source confirmed that Kendra’s arrest had “nothing to do with Joseph’s” arrest last week, but one had certainly “precipitated another.”
A spokesperson for the family told People that the charges against Kendra were “totally unrelated” to the allegations of Joseph allegedly touching a minor girl inappropriately during a family vacation.
“She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime,” they said.
Investigators reportedly found evidence of the mother allegedly detaining her kids in a room
Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – m*lestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older after incidents that allegedly took place during a 2020 family vacation in Florida came to light.
He was also charged with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment following the home inspection.
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Many expressed shock over the Duggar family members being embroiled in yet another scandal, years after Josh Duggar, the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was at the center of a separate controversy.
The Duggar family show, 19 Kids and Counting, was axed in 2015 after Josh’s alleged misbehavior with five minors was exposed.
He was arrested years later and sentenced to 12 and a half years in 2022 for allegedly downloading child s*xual ab*se material.
Newly released footage captured Kendra’s jail intake
Josh conveyed through his attorney that he was “deeply saddened” by the recent charges against his brother. He “understands the stigma of being accused,” his lawyer told the Daily Mail.
“He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life.”
Though the brothers were not in frequent communication, Josh understood how “the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction,” the attorney said.
The convicted offender “hopes and prays for his brother’s well-being in this difficult time.”
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
A former fan of the show, Courtney McKinney, said she was familiar with the family because of their TV show.
“I remember watching the show and thinking what a godly family,” she told People.
“Now I go, ‘you don’t know what is going on in people’s lives’ … The wife being arrested is pretty shocking to me,” added the merchandise coordinator for Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“I wonder if he’ll see his brother in jail,” one commented online
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