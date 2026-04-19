Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

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Most of us like to believe we’d make the correct choice – until the options get a little uncomfortable. Because when every answer comes with a downside, there’s no winning – just choosing what feels less wrong, or is the “lesser evil”.

In this poll, you’ll face 20 “this or that” scenarios designed to put you on the spot. No easy way out, no neutral choice. This time it’s just you, your instincts, and some seriously tough calls.

Will you be able to pick the lesser evil every time? Time to find out! 

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Lose All Your Memories From The Past, Or Lose The Ability To Form New Ones?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Elif Gökçe, Esra Korkmaz

#2 Have A Tiny Pet That Lives In Your Pocket Or A Big Pet You Can Hug But Rarely See?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Amar Preciado, Abiy Fikru

#3 Lose Your Sense Of Sight Or Lose Your Sense Of Touch?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Johanna, Nathan Marcam

#4 Have A Head The Size Of A Tennis Ball Or The Size Of A Watermelon?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Zeynep Tekin, Helen Brudna

#5 Peel All Your Fingernails Or Pull All The Teeth Out Of Your Mouth?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Cottonbro studio, Pavel Danilyuk

#6 Never Watch Your Favorite Movie Again, Or Never Listen To Your Favorite Song Again?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko, Ena Marinkovic

#7 Live Without Air Conditioning For The Rest Of Your Life, Or Never Be Able To Use Deodorant?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Richard L., Đan

#8 Have An Itch That Never Goes Away In The Same Spot For The Rest Of Your Life, Or The Hiccups For The Rest Of Your Life?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Ioan-Dan Plesa, Sharon Snider

#9 Always Drop The Last Bite Of Your Favorite Snack, Or Always Have To Give It Away To Someone Else?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: KoolShooters, Cottonbro studio

#10 Get $100 Million Instantly, But Never Leave Your Home Country Again, Or Turn Down The Money And Go To Your Dream Destination?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Emil Vierhaus, Alessandro Totaro

#11 Fly To Space And Discover A New Planet, Or Go On A Deep Submarine Adventure And Discover A New Underwater Land?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Emre Bilgiç, Francisco Davids

#12 Always Laugh At The Wrong Moment Or Cry At The Wrong Moment?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: ANTONI SHKRABA production, ,Marlon Schmeiski

#13 Have A Photographic Memory That Lets You Remember Every Little Thing And Forget Anything You Wish, Or An Unlimited Gift Card To Your Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Fatih Güney, Ivan S

#14 Summon Any Reptile Or Any Sea Creature At Will, Anytime, Anywhere?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Noval Gani, Daniel Torobekov

#15 Sparkle Like Edward Cullen Forever Or Never Be Noticed By Anyone Again?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Summit Entertainment, Iryna Skavronska

#16 Always Smell Your Favorite Food Without Being Able To Eat It, Or Always See Your Favorite Drink Without Being Able To Drink It?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Quý Nguyễn, Richard L.

#17 Always Crave Your Favorite Food But Never Have It, Or Have It But Never Enjoy It?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: PEEP THIS PHOTO, Leo

#18 Know The Perfect Time To Invest Every Year, Or Get $500 Every Time You Help Someone?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Alesia Kozik, Tima Miroshnichenko

#19 Live Entirely Off The Grid In Nature With No Internet, Or Reside In A Bustling City But Never Venture More Than A Mile From Your Apartment?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: Chris, Maurício Mascaro

#20 Have Every Single Life Decision Made For You By Someone Else, Or Make Every Decision Yourself But Face A 50% Chance Of Absolute Disaster?

Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible

Image source: ALEXANDER IGREVSKY, Han-Chieh Lee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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