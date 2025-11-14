People Are “Disgusted” With Busy Philipps’ Reaction To Her Show’s Cancellation And Her 11-YO’s Letter To The Network

by

Elizabeth Jean “Busy” Philipps decided to end 2019 with a slam. The host of the now-canceled late-night talk show Busy Tonight posted an unapologetic rant, drawing everyone’s attention to those who she thinks did her wrong in 2019.

Philipps shared what she called “almostgrams” – a series of photos she almost posted on Instagram last year after receiving the unexpected news about E! pulling the plug on Busy Tonight. These include a few selfies of her crying, screenshots of the conversation she had with the network executive, the astrological forecast for that day, and even the angry letter her 11-year-old daughter wrote for her mom’s former bosses.

However, while people understood that Philipps was trying to make sense of the emotional rollercoaster she went through during this difficult time, they thought she went overboard.

The host of the now-canceled late-night talk show Busy Tonight shared a rant, explaining how she was “blindsided” by the network

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

She also posted the “almostgrams” – a series of photos she almost posted on Instagram after receiving the devastating news

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

Which included screenshots of the conversation she had with one of the network’s execs

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

The tattoo she got to help her cope

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

The astrological forecast for that fateful day

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

And the letter her 11-year-old daughter wrote to her former bosses

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

Philipps’ career took off when she got to play Kim Kelly in the 1999-2000 comedy-drama TV series Freaks and Geeks, appearing in all but one of the show’s 18 episodes.

Her film debut was in the comedy The Smokers (2000). In 2001, Philipps started playing Audrey Liddell in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek. She was a regular in seasons 5 and 6, appearing in 46 episodes before the show finished in 2003.

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Image credits: busyphilipps

Philipps’ talk show aired on E! from October 28, 2018, to May 16, 2019. According to its premise, it was supposed to feature “everyone’s favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.”

“Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes,” E! said in a statement when canceling the show.

However, people thought Philipps overreacted and should reconsider her actions and accusations

People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network
People Are &#8220;Disgusted&#8221; With Busy Philipps&#8217; Reaction To Her Show&#8217;s Cancellation And Her 11-YO&#8217;s Letter To The Network

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Castle Canceled
David Slays Goliath: ABC Has Canceled Castle! The How & Why of It.
3 min read
May, 13, 2016
Child Photographers From All Over The World Show The Magical Bond Between Childhood And Innocence
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Surprising Things That People Found
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I’ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Guys. She Quit After One Shift’: Person From An Office Job Tries Working In A Food Service Job, Gets A Reality Check
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mark Hamill Thinks It’s Getting to be a Bit Much With Superhero Movies
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.