People Are “Disgusted” With Busy Philipps’ Reaction To Her Show’s Cancellation And Her 11-YO’s Letter To The Network

Elizabeth Jean “Busy” Philipps decided to end 2019 with a slam. The host of the now-canceled late-night talk show Busy Tonight posted an unapologetic rant, drawing everyone’s attention to those who she thinks did her wrong in 2019.
Philipps shared what she called “almostgrams” – a series of photos she almost posted on Instagram last year after receiving the unexpected news about E! pulling the plug on Busy Tonight. These include a few selfies of her crying, screenshots of the conversation she had with the network executive, the astrological forecast for that day, and even the angry letter her 11-year-old daughter wrote for her mom’s former bosses.
However, while people understood that Philipps was trying to make sense of the emotional rollercoaster she went through during this difficult time, they thought she went overboard.
The host of the now-canceled late-night talk show Busy Tonight shared a rant, explaining how she was “blindsided” by the network
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
She also posted the “almostgrams” – a series of photos she almost posted on Instagram after receiving the devastating news
Image credits: busyphilipps
Which included screenshots of the conversation she had with one of the network’s execs
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
The tattoo she got to help her cope
Image credits: busyphilipps
The astrological forecast for that fateful day
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
And the letter her 11-year-old daughter wrote to her former bosses
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
Image credits: busyphilipps
Philipps’ career took off when she got to play Kim Kelly in the 1999-2000 comedy-drama TV series Freaks and Geeks, appearing in all but one of the show’s 18 episodes.
Her film debut was in the comedy The Smokers (2000). In 2001, Philipps started playing Audrey Liddell in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek. She was a regular in seasons 5 and 6, appearing in 46 episodes before the show finished in 2003.
Image credits: busyphilipps
Philipps’ talk show aired on E! from October 28, 2018, to May 16, 2019. According to its premise, it was supposed to feature “everyone’s favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.”
“Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes,” E! said in a statement when canceling the show.
However, people thought Philipps overreacted and should reconsider her actions and accusations
Follow Us