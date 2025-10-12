74 Food Pics That People Really Should Have Kept To Themselves (New Pics)

One minute you’re deciding what to make for dinner, and the next you’re chewing on your bland, overcooked chicken, blaming yourself for not ordering a delivery.
In fact, it’s so easy to mess up in the kitchen that every pot and pan should come with a motivational essay to keep your spirits up for whenever the inevitable happens.
Luckily, we have the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit to remind us we’re not alone in the struggle—it’s a whole gallery of meals so yucky that you can almost smell the regret through the screen.
#1 Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again
Image source: TankSubject6469
#2 No Way. My Boyfriend Made Chili Tonight
Image source: OutrageousPoet3646
#3 Wife Made Blueberry Protein Eggs😂
Image source: dirtydiarrheawater
#4 My Girlfriend Made Hotdogs
Image source: InternationalMatch76
#5 My Grandma’s “Lasagna”
Image source: UnderstandingIcy8607
#6 I Had Ordered The Avocado Toast From Panera… This Is What I Got
Image source: Fazazzle
#7 Are These Bananas Still Safe To Use In Banana Bread?
Image source: Guilty-Olive-5699
#8 Will This Steak Make Me Sick
Image source: pagenpwoblem
#9 The School Gravy Is… Questionable To Say The Least
Image source: Vargon_Custom
#10 I Believe This Belongs Here
Image source: cakeboy6969
#11 Does This Qualify? My Friend Ate This And Thinks Its Normal
Image source: KingCalebGx
#12 Elk Steak And Sweet Potato. $48
Image source: dominnate
#13 Sweet Potato I Got Halfway Through Eating Before I Looked Down
It was moldy. It was dark so I didn’t see it (turned on light for picture), and I hadn’t had sweet potato in a while, so I thought maybe that’s just how it tastes.
Image source: Brilliant_Papaya287
#14 Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat
Image source: arcadia222222
#15 I Thought This Looked Good While I Posted It Then I Realized It Does Not
Image source: SparklingSarcasm_xo
#16 Pizza Place Salads Be Like
Image source: Individual-Spot-9203
#17 Little Caesar’s New Old World Pizza
Image source: livexlink
#18 The Way My Roommate Cooks… Would You Like Some Vegetables With Your Butter?
Image source: Devastas
#19 I Genuinely Don’t Know What This Is
Image source: cheese_doodlez-
#20 My Moms Chili With Whole Hot Dogs
Image source: MayeRains
#21 Sandwich Meat Fail
Image source: Physical-Rice730
#22 My Brothers “Carrot Dinner” He Cooked For The Entire Family
Image source: The-Vast
#23 Would You Accept This Hamburger At A Resturant? Waitress Told Me I Should Have Told Her Beforehand To Get It Well Done
Image source: AdExpress1930
#24 The Breakfast For The Students At The School I Work At
Image source: M12298
#25 Eel Head Dumplings
Image source: Old-Blighty
#26 My School Called It Pizza
Image source: toptierDreamer
#27 My Water Cereal In A Bag
Image source: Odelay_HE-WHOO
#28 Coworker Got Creative
Image source: Big-Ad-6855
#29 Was Given This Burger In Paris
Image source: President-Ducc
#30 My Buddy’s After-Work Snack
Image source: Mental_Sea3153
#31 Burger From Ramsay’s Restaurant. Supposed To Be Cooked Medium
Image source: reddit.com
#32 My Friend Made Cookies Today
Image source: No_Pattern_2819
#33 Never Letting My Boyfriend Cook Again
Image source: Amazing-Fact-9992
#34 My Friend Said I Should Start Posting Here
Image source: elyiz_tunez
#35 My Brothers “Dinner”
Image source: ImbibingBlood
#36 The Portion Size Of This Meal At My Local KFC
Image source: EltonYu
#37 This Is How Much Black Pepper I Like On My Fried Egg
Image source: milkpaperflower
#38 Full English Breakfast On British Airways
Image source: Neat-Net1352
#39 Would You Eat This? Rice, Cheese, Chopped Chicken And Broccoli
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Served At My Dinner In China. I Didn’t Eat It
Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt
#41 My Boyfriends High Concoction: Peanut Butter On A Burger
Image source: Big-Ebb-5014
#42 Glad Wrap Covered Bao Buns, Microwaved For 12 Minutes
Image source: alosercalledsusie
#43 My Girlfriends Lunch
Image source: maud02
#44 My Friend Ordered Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This
Image source: Old_Proposal8114
#45 Got Yelled Out Of The Restaurant For Asking For A Refund
Image source: Rubberand
#46 Found This In The Wild On Facebook
Image source: francaisetanglais
#47 Friend Send A Photo Of His Meal
Image source: chocoEzekiel
#48 My Favorite Way To Eat Broccoli. The Tips Get Black And Crumbly. Apparently, This May Be The Wrong Way To Eat Broccoli
Image source: reddit.com
#49 All Flavors Of Airheads, Microwaved Just Long Enough To Be Moldable, Then Rolled Into A Ball And Eaten Like An Apple
Image source: JellyStretch
#50 😈 Bbruhh Said These Was Deviled Eggs 😂😂😂 😭😭
Image source: No-Peace-3016
#51 Rate My Hot Girl Lunch. It’s 3 Pm
Image source: reddit.com
#52 The Worst $40 I’ve Ever Spent. I Took One Bite And Threw Everything Out. And It’s A Pretty Popular Chain Too — I’ll Never Understand How It’s Stayed Open This Long LOL
Image source: SmartCandle1854
#53 Homemade “Hamburger Helper”
Image source: True-Armadillo8626
#54 What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat
Image source: JustFred24
#55 Go To Hospital… Eat Their Food… Get Sick… Go Back To Hospital…
Image source: No-Presence3322
#56 Yummers!!!!
Image source: gildor_johnny
#57 I Made Myself A Grilled Cheese
Image source: PinkGummyGhost
#58 My BF Eats His Hot Dog Like This ?
Image source: SoilPsychological952
#59 Someone I Know Thinks This Is Acceptable Food, Please Explain To Them Why Reality Is The Opposite
Image source: TallRoutine9811
#60 Some Would Call It An Abomination; I Call It Dinner
Image source: norcalny
#61 My Boyfriends Dinnner Snack ?
Image source: Greedy-Thing-9545
#62 Would U Eat The Hungry Man Classic Fried Chicken?
Image source: dunnytokes
#63 Ran Out Of Buns
Image source: Dingo_Shpiggums
#64 Came Home To Find My Dad Eating Corn Beef With Queso Dip Dumped Into A Bowl
Image source: 49264028
#65 When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!
Image source: reddit.com
#66 My Friend Post These Lovely Gems From A Local Grocery Store, These Are Laughably Bad 😅
Image source: BellaRosalina93
#67 From A 1970s Cookbook
Image source: extrazsauce
#68 Oreos And Ice Cream
Image source: reddit.com
#69 My Moms “Dinner”
Image source: i_justneed_advice1
#70 My Cousin’s School Lunch In Mississippi
Image source: blackairforceuno
#71 Mystery Meat
Image source: 111gemini111
#72 Stir Fried Ramen With Onions
Image source: caramel-memories
#73 This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles
Image source: smalllcokewithfries
#74 7 Baked Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, Steamed Brussel Sprouts, And An Olipop In A Cocktail Glass
Image source: milkpaperflower
