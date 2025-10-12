74 Food Pics That People Really Should Have Kept To Themselves (New Pics)

One minute you’re deciding what to make for dinner, and the next you’re chewing on your bland, overcooked chicken, blaming yourself for not ordering a delivery.

In fact, it’s so easy to mess up in the kitchen that every pot and pan should come with a motivational essay to keep your spirits up for whenever the inevitable happens.

Luckily, we have the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit to remind us we’re not alone in the struggle—it’s a whole gallery of meals so yucky that you can almost smell the regret through the screen.

#1 Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again

Image source: TankSubject6469

#2 No Way. My Boyfriend Made Chili Tonight

Image source: OutrageousPoet3646

#3 Wife Made Blueberry Protein Eggs😂

Image source: dirtydiarrheawater

#4 My Girlfriend Made Hotdogs

Image source: InternationalMatch76

#5 My Grandma’s “Lasagna”

Image source: UnderstandingIcy8607

#6 I Had Ordered The Avocado Toast From Panera… This Is What I Got

Image source: Fazazzle

#7 Are These Bananas Still Safe To Use In Banana Bread?

Image source: Guilty-Olive-5699

#8 Will This Steak Make Me Sick

Image source: pagenpwoblem

#9 The School Gravy Is… Questionable To Say The Least

Image source: Vargon_Custom

#10 I Believe This Belongs Here

Image source: cakeboy6969

#11 Does This Qualify? My Friend Ate This And Thinks Its Normal

Image source: KingCalebGx

#12 Elk Steak And Sweet Potato. $48

Image source: dominnate

#13 Sweet Potato I Got Halfway Through Eating Before I Looked Down

It was moldy. It was dark so I didn’t see it (turned on light for picture), and I hadn’t had sweet potato in a while, so I thought maybe that’s just how it tastes.

Image source: Brilliant_Papaya287

#14 Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat

Image source: arcadia222222

#15 I Thought This Looked Good While I Posted It Then I Realized It Does Not

Image source: SparklingSarcasm_xo

#16 Pizza Place Salads Be Like

Image source: Individual-Spot-9203

#17 Little Caesar’s New Old World Pizza

Image source: livexlink

#18 The Way My Roommate Cooks… Would You Like Some Vegetables With Your Butter?

Image source: Devastas

#19 I Genuinely Don’t Know What This Is

Image source: cheese_doodlez-

#20 My Moms Chili With Whole Hot Dogs

Image source: MayeRains

#21 Sandwich Meat Fail

Image source: Physical-Rice730

#22 My Brothers “Carrot Dinner” He Cooked For The Entire Family

Image source: The-Vast

#23 Would You Accept This Hamburger At A Resturant? Waitress Told Me I Should Have Told Her Beforehand To Get It Well Done

Image source: AdExpress1930

#24 The Breakfast For The Students At The School I Work At

Image source: M12298

#25 Eel Head Dumplings

Image source: Old-Blighty

#26 My School Called It Pizza

Image source: toptierDreamer

#27 My Water Cereal In A Bag

Image source: Odelay_HE-WHOO

#28 Coworker Got Creative

Image source: Big-Ad-6855

#29 Was Given This Burger In Paris

Image source: President-Ducc

#30 My Buddy’s After-Work Snack

Image source: Mental_Sea3153

#31 Burger From Ramsay’s Restaurant. Supposed To Be Cooked Medium

Image source: reddit.com

#32 My Friend Made Cookies Today

Image source: No_Pattern_2819

#33 Never Letting My Boyfriend Cook Again

Image source: Amazing-Fact-9992

#34 My Friend Said I Should Start Posting Here

Image source: elyiz_tunez

#35 My Brothers “Dinner”

Image source: ImbibingBlood

#36 The Portion Size Of This Meal At My Local KFC

Image source: EltonYu

#37 This Is How Much Black Pepper I Like On My Fried Egg

Image source: milkpaperflower

#38 Full English Breakfast On British Airways

Image source: Neat-Net1352

#39 Would You Eat This? Rice, Cheese, Chopped Chicken And Broccoli

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Served At My Dinner In China. I Didn’t Eat It

Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt

#41 My Boyfriends High Concoction: Peanut Butter On A Burger

Image source: Big-Ebb-5014

#42 Glad Wrap Covered Bao Buns, Microwaved For 12 Minutes

Image source: alosercalledsusie

#43 My Girlfriends Lunch

Image source: maud02

#44 My Friend Ordered Subway Through Door Dash And It Came Out Like This

Image source: Old_Proposal8114

#45 Got Yelled Out Of The Restaurant For Asking For A Refund

Image source: Rubberand

#46 Found This In The Wild On Facebook

Image source: francaisetanglais

#47 Friend Send A Photo Of His Meal

Image source: chocoEzekiel

#48 My Favorite Way To Eat Broccoli. The Tips Get Black And Crumbly. Apparently, This May Be The Wrong Way To Eat Broccoli

Image source: reddit.com

#49 All Flavors Of Airheads, Microwaved Just Long Enough To Be Moldable, Then Rolled Into A Ball And Eaten Like An Apple

Image source: JellyStretch

#50 😈 Bbruhh Said These Was Deviled Eggs 😂😂😂 😭😭

Image source: No-Peace-3016

#51 Rate My Hot Girl Lunch. It’s 3 Pm

Image source: reddit.com

#52 The Worst $40 I’ve Ever Spent. I Took One Bite And Threw Everything Out. And It’s A Pretty Popular Chain Too — I’ll Never Understand How It’s Stayed Open This Long LOL

Image source: SmartCandle1854

#53 Homemade “Hamburger Helper”

Image source: True-Armadillo8626

#54 What Do I Even Say My Friend Just Send My This On Snapchat

Image source: JustFred24

#55 Go To Hospital… Eat Their Food… Get Sick… Go Back To Hospital…

Image source: No-Presence3322

#56 Yummers!!!!

Image source: gildor_johnny

#57 I Made Myself A Grilled Cheese

Image source: PinkGummyGhost

#58 My BF Eats His Hot Dog Like This ?

Image source: SoilPsychological952

#59 Someone I Know Thinks This Is Acceptable Food, Please Explain To Them Why Reality Is The Opposite

Image source: TallRoutine9811

#60 Some Would Call It An Abomination; I Call It Dinner

Image source: norcalny

#61 My Boyfriends Dinnner Snack ?

Image source: Greedy-Thing-9545

#62 Would U Eat The Hungry Man Classic Fried Chicken?

Image source: dunnytokes

#63 Ran Out Of Buns

Image source: Dingo_Shpiggums

#64 Came Home To Find My Dad Eating Corn Beef With Queso Dip Dumped Into A Bowl

Image source: 49264028

#65 When You Try To Fry A Turkey For The First Time!

Image source: reddit.com

#66 My Friend Post These Lovely Gems From A Local Grocery Store, These Are Laughably Bad 😅

Image source: BellaRosalina93

#67 From A 1970s Cookbook

Image source: extrazsauce

#68 Oreos And Ice Cream

Image source: reddit.com

#69 My Moms “Dinner”

Image source: i_justneed_advice1

#70 My Cousin’s School Lunch In Mississippi

Image source: blackairforceuno

#71 Mystery Meat

Image source: 111gemini111

#72 Stir Fried Ramen With Onions

Image source: caramel-memories

#73 This Is The Only Community That Will Accept My Spinach Chicken Noodles

Image source: smalllcokewithfries

#74 7 Baked Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, Steamed Brussel Sprouts, And An Olipop In A Cocktail Glass

Image source: milkpaperflower

