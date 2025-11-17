50 Times Talented People Took Woodworking To Another Level And Shared Their Projects Online

Quality woodworking has a way of seeming almost fantastical, like an object of art piece straight out of a fantasy movie. But despite the art form’s age, there are still creative people out there, chiseling, sawing, and sanding wood for our benefit.
This internet group gathers the most interesting, creative, and downright impressive examples of woodworking. We also got in touch with craftsman George Dirk Britz from Britz Knives, to learn a bit more about creative work. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
#1 Driftwood Rhino
Image source: OliverMarkusMalloy
#2 Carved A Rope And Knot From Basswood
Image source: YouKnowWho2016
#3 I Carved A Kiwi, His Name Is Fred And He Dreams Of Flying (Walnut And Maple)
Image source: seanpt3009
#4 Octopus In Juniper, Hand Carved By My Self
Image source: IsleofVanCarver
#5 Deer Tree
Image source: Calm_Eye7579
#6 Baby Turtle Emerging From Its Egg. Hand Carved By Me, In Boxwood And Horn Eyes. Hope You Like It, Happy New Year To Everyone Particularly The Loyal Followers! Happy Carving!
Image source: Johnthenetsukecarver
#7 Grandpa’s Cabin Carving Is All Done!
Image source: ChiseledOutdoors
#8 “The Squeeze” Oak, Me, 2020 The Piece That Doesn’t Come To Life Till Its Squeezed
Image source: Jpepes_creations
#9 Black Walnut Joiners Mallet. I Had Been Getting Into Carving, And I Needed A Heavy Mallet For Carving And Mortises. And Then I Found Out About A Maker’s Challenge. And I Had Recently Become Slightly Obsessed With Old English And Scottish Tools. This Guy Was Born
Image source: Professional-Ear8138
#10 Just Finished My Shakespeare Bench! The Client Is Deciding On The Titles To Go On The Book Spines
Image source: siorourke
#11 Otter In Butternut
Image source: Horror_Ad_1546
#12 Just Finished This Basswood And Walnut Piranha Plant Carving
Image source: abevigodasson
#13 T-Rex Skull From Butternut And Walnut
Image source: _northerncut
#14 Final Result Of My Last Project
Image source: Bodnaruc-Sculpture
#15 From Cottonwood Bark Chunks To The Finished Carvings – My Latest Whimsical Houses
Image source: Dittograin
#16 Whittled A Baby Dinosaur
Image source: awerewolfie
#17 Pls Rate C: First Time On Reddit. Carved This Deer A Couple Of Months Ago
Image source: SneakyJewww
#18 I Hand Carved This Ebony Gorilla With Amber Eyes And Boxwood Bananas
Image source: Johnthenetsukecarver
#19 Small Carved Wooden Animals
Image source: Jamila_Alzaabii
#20 Polarbear In Ash – First Carving That’s Not A Spoon
Image source: thePolarblair
#21 The Mandalorian. Mudhorn Skull. Wood Carving
Image source: OleksandrHrytsai
#22 Betta Fish
Image source: godofchange
#23 Trying To Take Pride In Something For A Change: 130 Unique, Handcarved Pieces In No Particular Order; 8 Months Part-Time, 2 Months Full-Time, 2 Significant Injuries And A Whole Lot Of Deprastination
Image source: Orcley
#24 I’m Making A Valkyrie Bass
Image source: Liew78
#25 Hello! I Am A Beginner Woodcarver Exploring The Wonderful World Of Reddit. Here’s One Of My Newest In-Progress Pieces To Prove Myself :d
Image source: ivandra27
#26 Carved A Small Handful Of Desert Rain Frogs Out Of Maple, White Oak, And Black Walnut! Love These Chunky Little Guys! Hope Y’all Do Too!
Image source: sharp_arts_carvings
#27 I Am Newbie To Just About Everything With That Being Reddit, “Art”, Carving, And Just Life In General😝. Here Is The Latest Piece I’ve Made… It Is Inspired By Salvador Dali’s “Persistence Of Memory”
Image source: Jpepes_creations
#28 Mother Bear And The Plump Rabbit
Image source: bisonrimant
#29 I Carved A Tiny Backpack For My Backpack
Image source: arboree
#30 Sun Flower
Image source: KN88Art
#31 Rattlesnake, Hand Carved In Boxwood, Horn Eyes And Rattle, And Silver Tongue
Image source: Johnthenetsukecarver
#32 Little Bull
Image source: BigRonWood
#33 Just A Shark In Sandals
Image source: RedditRiches
#34 Bald Eagle, Northern White Cedar
Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor
#35 The Covid Devil. Carved With Power Tools, Finished With Hand Tools, Torched Lightly, Oiled. Oc Covid Summer Project, Off And On Since July
Image source: Ledbeatle
#36 Spooky Carves
Image source: BlockandKnife
#37 Little Turtle
Image source: BigRonWood
#38 Do You Think That It’s Good Work?
Image source: sj_out_of_woods
#39 Not The Best Photos, But I Have Just About Finished The Carving On This Curly Walnut Bison. One Piece, 30 Knives And Gouges, ~100 Hours, Two Sore Hands
Image source: easterkeester
#40 Manta Ray From Recycled Timber ⚒️♻️⚡️ @seedtosawdust
Image source: shenry0622
#41 Carved A Tiger
Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor
#42 Carved This Miniature Antler Out Of Rosewood
Image source: garebearmassacre
#43 My First Whittling Project, A Whale Shark!
Image source: ExpletiveLaxative
#44 Wally The Walrus
Image source: RedditRiches
#45 I Messed Up His Hat, So I Turned Him In To A Biker Santa 🎅
Image source: briightindie
#46 First Experiment With Charring
Image source: Horror_Ad_1546
#47 A Dwarf Carved From Basswood And Walnut – Carved By Me
Image source: YouKnowWho2016
#48 Fairly New To Carving, My Three First Projects From Left To Right. Hope Sanding Isn’t Blasphemous
Image source: majkgyver
#49 Update On My Dremel Carving
Image source: nonautantale
#50 It’s A Waffle! 🧇
Image source: RedditRiches
