Roberto Mancini: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Roberto Mancini: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Roberto Mancini

November 27, 1964

Jesi, Italy

61 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Roberto Mancini?

Roberto Mancini is an Italian football manager and former professional player known for his tactical prowess and calm demeanor. His career spans decades both on the field as a formidable forward and in the dugout guiding top clubs to significant triumphs.

Mancini’s breakout moment as a manager came when he led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 44 years during the 2011–12 season. This dramatic victory cemented his reputation as a transformative coach.

Early Life and Education

His early years were shaped in Jesi, Italy, where Roberto Mancini was born to Aldo and Marianna Mancini. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Stephanie.

By age sixteen, Mancini made his Serie A debut for Bologna in 1981, quickly showcasing his natural talent as a forward.

Notable Relationships

Roberto Mancini is currently married to Silvia Fortini. He was previously married to Federica Mancini, with whom he divorced in 2015 after 25 years of marriage.

Mancini shares three children with his former wife: Filippo, Andrea, and Camilla, and remains a significant figure in their lives.

Career Highlights

In his playing career, Roberto Mancini became a symbol for Sampdoria, where he was a creative forward for fifteen seasons. He notably led them to their only Serie A title in 1991 and four Coppa Italia titles.

As a manager, Mancini guided Inter Milan to three consecutive Serie A titles and secured Manchester City’s historic Premier League championship in 2012. He also achieved significant international success, leading the Italy national team to victory at Euro 2020.

Signature Quote

“The world would be a better place if everyone practiced the art of praying.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Fish Ceramic Wall Decor
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist With A Wonderfully Absurd Sense Of Humor Shares His Hilarious Comic Strips (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Compared Pictures Taken In The Same Locations 10 Years Apart (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Take Pictures Of Nature On My Mobile Phone
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
GDT 2024 Photography Winners Unveil Nature’s Beauty (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Way That Chrissy Teigen Announced She’s Pregnant Is Absolutely Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025