These People Turned Log Piling Into An Art Form

Can piling logs be an art form? Yes, apparently. There are people out there who arrange huge piles of logs into beautiful pictures that will gradually disappear as they are burned throughout the cold winter months.
It can all seem a bit absurd until you realize that, depending on the type of wood and how they’re cut, logs actually present quite the variety of colors and textures for someone with the patience and the eye to take advantage of them. There are even art galleries that have showcased art like this. If you’ve been inspired to create your own log pile art, share it with us below!
Created by: Gary Tallman
Created by: Alastair Heseltine
Image credits: Lyn / Neale
Created by Gary Tallman
Created by: Olle Hagman
Image credits: David Henry
Created by Gary Tallman
Created by: Gyula Varnai
Many people might not realize that logs can be arranged into stunning motifs. The versatility in colors and textures that logs offer makes them an unique medium for art.
Dive into how creativity transforms these simple elements into captivating displays by exploring a collection of imaginative log installations.
