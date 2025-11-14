35 Before And After Weight Gain Pics That Women Posted To Celebrate Self-Love

We’re so used to seeing before and after body pics, we don’t think twice of them. But the point is, they emphasize the weight loss journey by showing how bad the situation was before. Such transformation pics never tell the whole story and worst, promote one slender type of “after” body.
But one woman decided to put a spin on the traditional before and after approach. Tayler Rayne shared a side-by-side comparison of her body in a bikini before her weight gain and after. “I’m here to love on my girls who gained weight and aren’t really sure how to love themselves,” she said before kicking off a now-viral “Grown woman weight thread.”
Tay, who went from “130 [to] 230” and struggled with confidence, is now busy being happy in her own skin. In no time, she got an overwhelming response from curvy women of all sizes. The thread has received 161.2K likes and 33.4K retweets, showing that feeling beautiful is more about the mind rather than a size.
More info: Twitter | Instagram | Youtube
Image credits: tayyrainn
#1
Image source: Emmie_X33
#2
Image source: Beautymark99
#3
Image source: MelMikel
#4
Image source: HerNameIsGREAT
#5
Image source: princesssskie
#6
Image source: SANURAOFFICIAL
#7
Image source: sheisaminaa
#8
Image source: ally_xg
#9
Image source: Trnidad_
#10
Image source: ReneeZhana
#11
Image source: jadejanelle
#12
Image source: baboloki_m
#13
Image source: ErinKav21
#14
Image source: HoustonWigQueen
#15
Image source: ToriaMerolli
#16
Image source: Jeesa_Jay
#17
Image source: BeautyKINGC
#18
Image source: xoleighhox
#19
Image source: giaenomis
#20
Image source: Nissafitt
#21
Image source: theklxdior
#22
Image source: serena_bena
#23
Image source: ILookLikeBaae
#24
Image source: theehotgirl
#25
Image source: NigerianAmazon
#26
Image source: TheBaddestMitch
#27
Image source: Darkskindchk
#28
Image source: hello_dali_
#29
Image source: MuvaCurves
#30
Image source: CydneyElise
#31
Image source: salmayvette
#32
Image source: unfrndlyblkhwty
#33
Image source: xYoItsRox
#34
Image source: senseiBird
#35
Image source: Rosettaknows
Follow Us