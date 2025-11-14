35 Before And After Weight Gain Pics That Women Posted To Celebrate Self-Love

We’re so used to seeing before and after body pics, we don’t think twice of them. But the point is, they emphasize the weight loss journey by showing how bad the situation was before. Such transformation pics never tell the whole story and worst, promote one slender type of “after” body.

But one woman decided to put a spin on the traditional before and after approach. Tayler Rayne shared a side-by-side comparison of her body in a bikini before her weight gain and after. “I’m here to love on my girls who gained weight and aren’t really sure how to love themselves,” she said before kicking off a now-viral “Grown woman weight thread.”

Tay, who went from “130 [to] 230” and struggled with confidence, is now busy being happy in her own skin. In no time, she got an overwhelming response from curvy women of all sizes. The thread has received 161.2K likes and 33.4K retweets, showing that feeling beautiful is more about the mind rather than a size.

More info: Twitter | Instagram | Youtube

Image credits: tayyrainn

#1

Image source: Emmie_X33

Image source: Emmie_X33

#2

Image source: Beautymark99

Image source: Beautymark99

#3

Image source: MelMikel

Image source: MelMikel

#4

Image source: HerNameIsGREAT

Image source: HerNameIsGREAT

#5

Image source: princesssskie

Image source: princesssskie

#6

Image source: SANURAOFFICIAL

Image source: SANURAOFFICIAL

#7

Image source: sheisaminaa

Image source: sheisaminaa

#8

Image source: ally_xg

Image source: ally_xg

#9

Image source: Trnidad_

Image source: Trnidad_

#10

Image source: ReneeZhana

Image source: ReneeZhana

#11

Image source: jadejanelle

Image source: jadejanelle

#12

Image source: baboloki_m

Image source: baboloki_m

#13

Image source: ErinKav21

Image source: ErinKav21

#14

Image source: HoustonWigQueen

Image source: HoustonWigQueen

#15

Image source: ToriaMerolli

Image source: ToriaMerolli

#16

Image source: Jeesa_Jay

Image source: Jeesa_Jay

#17

Image source: BeautyKINGC

Image source: BeautyKINGC

#18

Image source: xoleighhox

Image source: xoleighhox

#19

Image source: giaenomis

Image source: giaenomis

#20

Image source: Nissafitt

Image source: Nissafitt

#21

Image source: theklxdior

Image source: theklxdior

#22

Image source: serena_bena

Image source: serena_bena

#23

Image source: ILookLikeBaae

Image source: ILookLikeBaae

#24

Image source: theehotgirl

Image source: theehotgirl

#25

Image source: NigerianAmazon

Image source: NigerianAmazon

#26

Image source: TheBaddestMitch

Image source: TheBaddestMitch

#27

Image source: Darkskindchk

Image source: Darkskindchk

#28

Image source: hello_dali_

Image source: hello_dali_

#29

Image source: MuvaCurves

Image source: MuvaCurves

#30

Image source: CydneyElise

Image source: CydneyElise

#31

Image source: salmayvette

Image source: salmayvette

#32

Image source: unfrndlyblkhwty

Image source: unfrndlyblkhwty

#33

Image source: xYoItsRox

Image source: xYoItsRox

#34

Image source: senseiBird

Image source: senseiBird

#35

Image source: Rosettaknows

Image source: Rosettaknows

