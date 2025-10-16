Gwyneth Paltrow’s Confession About Timothée Chalamet Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Makes Fans Cringe

Gwyneth Paltrow has outed herself as Hollywood’s most charmingly oblivious star once more.
The Oscar winner recently confessed she had “no idea” her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner despite the high-profile couple making headlines for over two years.
Her revelation, shared in a recent interview, sent fans spiraling into laughter and disbelief across social media.
Gwyneth’s innocent question left fans in disbelief and stitches
During her interview with British Vogue, Paltrow, 53, recalled asking Chalamet, 29, a question that instantly dated her pop-culture awareness.
According to the Goop founder, she first met Chalamet at Marty Supreme‘s costume test. She decided to ask him questions, trying to get to know him.
“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’”
“He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that from a young man like you.’”
Paltrow then added with a laugh, “I understand a 45-year-old with kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice for someone young. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is, I didn’t know it was Kylie Jenner.”
That last line was enough to make the internet collectively lose it. One fan joked, “She’s living in a cave,” while another wrote on X that it was “super cute” that “Gwyneth only found out later that it’s Kylie.”
Some, however, note that Gwyneth just seems quite unaware of a lot of things. “This woman is so out of touch with… anything,” another commenter stated.
Gwyneth’s mom group chats got in on the chaos after pictures from Marty Supreme’s filming emerged
As if her confession was not already meme-worthy, Gwyneth shared that her own mom group chats exploded when photos from Marty Supreme’s filming hit the internet, according to the Daily Mail.
“Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire,” she told Vogue. “Everyone was like, ‘Yes, GP, get it!’ I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down.’”
The now-viral shots showed Paltrow, 53, and Chalamet, 29, filming in New York’s Central Park, including a scene where he passionately kissed her against a wall.
Some fans highlighted their 24-year age gap, while others joked that Gwyneth “still got it.”
Still, the actress kept her sense of humor, letting fans know the steamy scenes were just part of the job. And maybe, just maybe, a little embarrassing to discuss in her group chat.
Gwyneth, for her part, also admitted that she was not really that familiar with intimacy coordinators in today’s films.
“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get n**ed, you get in bed, the camera’s on’ … I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’… I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,” she said,
In previous comments, Gwyneth revealed that the movie will have quite a good number of passionate scenes. “I mean, we have a lot of s*x in this movie. There’s a lot, a lot,” she said.
Apple Martin’s major crush on Chalamet dragged Gwyneth back to acting
For Gwyneth, the movie itself was a family affair. She’d been enjoying a five-year break from acting until her daughter, Apple Martin, discovered who she’d be working with on Marty Supreme.
As noted in a report from the Mail, Apple had a major crush on Chalamet, and after learning he was both producing and starring in Marty Supreme, she practically begged her mom to say yes.
“After reading it and loving it, despite having no major wish to act right now, she was convinced by Apple, who intends to be on set as much as possible,” an insider stated.
This means that Gwyneth did not just have to kiss her daughter’s celebrity crush, she also had to admit she didn’t even realize he was dating one of the world’s most famous women.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s comments about Timothée Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner on social media
