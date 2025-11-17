40 Cool Phone Cases From All Over The Web

by

“Hello? Can you hear me now? I just wanted to inform you that I’m calling you from a piece of buttered toast with a fried egg on top! Ciao!”

Gone are the days of bland, black phone cases, pandas. We live in an age where cell phones place the entire internet into the palms of our hands, but it’s not only what’s on the inside that counts… 

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most brilliant cool phone cases, so you’ll find some that are truly works of art down below. Keep reading also to find conversations with cool phone case design experts from BURGA and CORECOLOUR, and be sure to upvote the cases you never knew you needed!

#1 Custom Pet Portrait Case

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Book Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#3 3D Japanese Wave Case

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Game Console With 36 Classic Games Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Real Flowers Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Vintage Camera Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Mouse In Cheese Stress Relieving Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Old-School Nokia Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Embroidery Flowers Phone Cover

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Retro Cassette Tape Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Liquid Glitter Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Multiple Night Light Monster Eyeballs Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Irregular Mirror Bracket Soft Case

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Astronaut Stand Design Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Agate Slice Geode Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Steampunk Gadget Illusion Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#17 Engraved Wood Floral Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Hand-Made Copper Time Gear Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Watercolor Paint Box Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Toast Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Witchcraft Book Of Shadows Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Medusa Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Stone Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#24 Marble Design Graphic Grey Stone Phone Cover

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Squishy 3D Cartoon Game Case

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Resin Wood Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#27 Blue Retro Rotary Dial Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Cassette Tape Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Grimm’s Fairy Tales Phone Cover

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Retro Music Cassette Case

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Cthulhu Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Dragon Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#33 Silicone Retro Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Mirror Case

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Purple Tin Foil Phone Case

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Creative Magic Badge Academy Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#37 Gothic Skeleton Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#38 Funny Instant Noodle Meme Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#39 Gold-Plated Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Cream Bread Charms Phone Case

Image source: etsy.com

