This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Tattoo artists are often known for what they can create on skin, but their creativity does not stop there. ‘The Paper Workers’ Instagram page highlights a different side of tattoo culture by showcasing paintings, drawings, and other works by artists who often work with needles, ink, and the human body as their canvas.
In this new Bored Panda feature, we’re taking another look at the artwork shared by ‘The Paper Workers,’ following our previous post dedicated to tattoo artists’ pieces on paper. These works show the range, precision, and imagination tattoo artists bring to their practice, whether they are designing bold characters, delicate scenes, surreal compositions, or pieces that could easily become tattoos themselves.
Scroll down to see this new collection of paintings and drawings, and don’t forget to upvote the works that caught your eye the most.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: Marco Gadda
#2
Image source: Manh Huynh
#3
Image source: Tiago Oliveira
#4
Image source: Mattia Gaffo
#5
Image source: Alix Gecele
#6
Image source: Candela Pajaro
#7
Image source: magic.charlie.tat2
#8
Image source: Alex Rusty
#9
Image source: Whispering Danny
#10
Image source: John Henry Gloyne
#11
Image source: b.castillotats
#12
Image source: John Setzer
#13
Image source: dokter_iriezumi
#14
Image source: sway_tattooer
#15
Image source: Alex Rusty
#16
Image source: Thomas Brice
#17
Image source: Kyler Martz
#18
Image source: Tiago Oliveira
#19
Image source: Zach Black
#20
Image source: Keith Maynard
#21
Image source: Jaime Miranda
#22
Image source: _guevarito_
#23
Image source: Michelle Nowhere
#24
Image source: joshuakoestertattoos
#25
Image source: lastminuter
#26
Image source: Sam Hillcoat
#27
Image source: magic.charlie.tat2
#28
Image source: ryanussher
#29
Image source: Andrea Cartabia
#30
Image source: alvaro.pb.mallorca
#31
Image source: over_veneno
#32
Image source: Mariano Chaves
#33
Image source: Michael Aul
#34
Image source: Alix Gecele
#35
Image source: ele_noyr
#36
Image source: Fredy Ricca
#37
Image source: Gab Lavoie
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