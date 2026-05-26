This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

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Tattoo artists are often known for what they can create on skin, but their creativity does not stop there. ‘The Paper Workers’ Instagram page highlights a different side of tattoo culture by showcasing paintings, drawings, and other works by artists who often work with needles, ink, and the human body as their canvas.

In this new Bored Panda feature, we’re taking another look at the artwork shared by ‘The Paper Workers,’ following our previous post dedicated to tattoo artists’ pieces on paper. These works show the range, precision, and imagination tattoo artists bring to their practice, whether they are designing bold characters, delicate scenes, surreal compositions, or pieces that could easily become tattoos themselves.

Scroll down to see this new collection of paintings and drawings, and don’t forget to upvote the works that caught your eye the most.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Marco Gadda

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

#2

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Manh Huynh

#3

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Tiago Oliveira

#4

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Mattia Gaffo

#5

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Alix Gecele

#6

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Candela Pajaro

#7

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: magic.charlie.tat2

#8

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Alex Rusty

#9

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Whispering Danny

#10

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: John Henry Gloyne

#11

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: b.castillotats

#12

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: John Setzer

#13

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: dokter_iriezumi

#14

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: sway_tattooer

#15

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Alex Rusty

#16

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Thomas Brice

#17

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Kyler Martz

#18

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Tiago Oliveira

#19

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Zach Black

#20

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Keith Maynard

#21

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Jaime Miranda

#22

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: _guevarito_

#23

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Michelle Nowhere

#24

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: joshuakoestertattoos

#25

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: lastminuter

#26

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Sam Hillcoat

#27

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: magic.charlie.tat2

#28

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: ryanussher

#29

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Andrea Cartabia

#30

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: alvaro.pb.mallorca

#31

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: over_veneno

#32

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Mariano Chaves

#33

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Michael Aul

#34

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Alix Gecele

#35

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: ele_noyr

#36

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Fredy Ricca

#37

This Page Proves That Tattoo Artists Are Masters Of More Than One Medium (37 New Pics)

Image source: Gab Lavoie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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