Hey Pandas, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Cried About? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

When I was 5 or 6 I poured milk into my bowl before my Cereal. I ran to my room and cried because I ruined my breakfast.

#2

I couldn’t save a bee that was drowning in my pool. My mom thought I was in trouble.

#3

Me: *says answer*
“friend”: *SAYS IT LOUDER*
Teacher: well done!!
Me: **sobs**

#4

This morning I may have cried over the fact Minecraft isn’t in real life.
Hear me out – with the click of a button we could fly, change the time and weather, and teleport basically anywhere instantly.
Also, going to the Nether would be scary but f*****g awesome.
Imagine you fell off a cliff – all you’d have to do is jump in a boat and you’d survive! Or use a water bucket.

#5

My husband cut off most of our dog’s hair so he would be cooler in the summer. I cried because I was worried he would be embarrassed.

#6

I’ll go first. I was 11 and I was making a Father’s Day card for my dad, (Fathers day special!!!) but little did I know I was writing HAPPY BIRTHDAY instead of happy FATHER’S DAY. I was done when realized it. I was so angry because I had to start all over again. It took so long!!! It was in cursive and I was SURE my dad was going to be like, “Wow! This is so good, Amanda!” I was crying to my mom, telling her what happened. I didn’t tell my dad because I decided I wanted to tell him after. I knew he would make I funny joke about it so I went through with it! You’ll never guess what happened next!

Part 2) He loved it! He told me it was the best card he’s ever received from me. I told him the story and looking like he was going to burst out laughing, he nodded his head seriously. He ended up laughing his head off. In disappointment, I hung my head and walked to the table. He told me that it was okay and that his friend were going to be jealous. I laughed and shrugged it off. That was the best Father’s Day I’ve ever had!!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Major Crimes
Major Crimes: Getting the Buzz from Buzz Watson.
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2017
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 13-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
New Hummer EV Supertruck Comes Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2020
I Drew A Tiger With Table Salt
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Artist Creates Funny And Silly Comics (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Family Tries To Dump Kids On Childfree Cousin During Vacation, She Threatens To Call The Cops
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.