Hey Pandas, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Cried About? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
When I was 5 or 6 I poured milk into my bowl before my Cereal. I ran to my room and cried because I ruined my breakfast.
#2
I couldn’t save a bee that was drowning in my pool. My mom thought I was in trouble.
#3
Me: *says answer*
“friend”: *SAYS IT LOUDER*
Teacher: well done!!
Me: **sobs**
#4
This morning I may have cried over the fact Minecraft isn’t in real life.
Hear me out – with the click of a button we could fly, change the time and weather, and teleport basically anywhere instantly.
Also, going to the Nether would be scary but f*****g awesome.
Imagine you fell off a cliff – all you’d have to do is jump in a boat and you’d survive! Or use a water bucket.
#5
My husband cut off most of our dog’s hair so he would be cooler in the summer. I cried because I was worried he would be embarrassed.
#6
I’ll go first. I was 11 and I was making a Father’s Day card for my dad, (Fathers day special!!!) but little did I know I was writing HAPPY BIRTHDAY instead of happy FATHER’S DAY. I was done when realized it. I was so angry because I had to start all over again. It took so long!!! It was in cursive and I was SURE my dad was going to be like, “Wow! This is so good, Amanda!” I was crying to my mom, telling her what happened. I didn’t tell my dad because I decided I wanted to tell him after. I knew he would make I funny joke about it so I went through with it! You’ll never guess what happened next!
Part 2) He loved it! He told me it was the best card he’s ever received from me. I told him the story and looking like he was going to burst out laughing, he nodded his head seriously. He ended up laughing his head off. In disappointment, I hung my head and walked to the table. He told me that it was okay and that his friend were going to be jealous. I laughed and shrugged it off. That was the best Father’s Day I’ve ever had!!!
Follow Us