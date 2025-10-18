54 Times Women Served Brutal Comebacks To Creepy Men And Left No Survivors (New Pics)

As we enter adulthood, we are expected to act like decent human beings. Yet, while society may be unkind toward those who lack respect for others, some continue with their abhorrent behaviors.
These anonymous men are some of the worst examples. Unfortunately for them, the women on the receiving end of their actions chose to expose them for the entire internet to see. And as you’re about to see, these ladies delivered such sick burns that some ointment may have been needed afterward.
Guys, let this list serve as a reminder that being a creep, even in the smallest ways, can only backfire on you.
#1 I Got Messaged By A Master Hacker
Image source: reddit.com
#2 I Waited So Long To Post This
Image source: Nebulabutt
#3 Oof
Image source: kris_5740
#4 There’s More Than One Way To Get Rid Of Morning Wood
Image source: tindernightmares
#5 Ice Cold
Image source: knoerifast13
#6 He’s Been Begging For Weeks To Do A “Sexy Roleplay” With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now
Image source: TheOwlAndTheFinch
#7 He’s Just Shy
Image source: Lets_Not_Date
#8 How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”
Image source: deficientcurfew
#9 First Time
Image source: Screenshots Taken Out Of Context
#10 Makes Sense
Image source: tindernightmares
#11 Yeah So Pretending To Be Married Really Doesn’t Matter To These Weirdos
Image source: PomegranateSure1628
#12 Aren’t Dating Apps A Lovely Place To Meet Normal, Sane People?
Image source: lunatoons291
#13 What It’s Like On Tinder As A Veterinarian (He Unmatched 😂)
Image source: anonymous
#14 And Here We Are!
Image source: tindernightmares
#15 No One Comes To Tinder For This
Image source: tindernightmares
#16 He Thought I Was A Girl
Basically I was posting about my hair and this creep pm’ed me and found out I was a man not a girl , I’m also 17 not 18 but I could see where the conversation was going so I said that instead . I also don’t want this fucking specimen to have my actual age.
Sujungti
Image source: sirad69
#17 I Love Using This Against Creeps 💅✨🎀
The blacked out part is some nsfw link he sent me. Now obviously I don’t care enough to actually do anything but it satisfies me so much that I ruined his day and hopefully his week and put some fear in him that everyone would know what kind of a person he is 🤌😇
Image source: Trans-_Girly
#18 I Blocked Him
Image source: Linorelai
#19 I Am The Wrong Person To Be Trusted With Ur Digits Brother
Image source: QueenGoodra
#20 This 35 Yo Man
Image source: Suspicious_Basis3580
#21 Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May?!
Image source: iExorcism
#22 Of Course, Fellow Female!
The guy had a comment history consisting of three total comments. One of which identified him.
Image source: TheFifthElementIsSex
#23 Our Relationship Was Supposed To Be A Professional One
This is the reason women don’t feel safe around men. I shouldn’t have to say no more than once.
This guy is twice my age at least, and our only prior communication is from him occasionally cutting my grass. This isn’t the first time he’s hinted at this before, but I’m used to men being this weird, so I usually just ignore it.
He cuts my grass pretty cheap, and I work 12hr shifts 6 days a week, so I’m probably not gonna drop him (we never really have face to face contact almost ever because of my work) because I really don’t want to waste my one day off mowing. But I’m just baffled.
Sujungti
Image source: vendingmachinesalsa
#24 I Could Probably Have Been Nicer. He Seems Like Such A Charming Individual
I never give out any identifying info on Snapchat. That includes name, age, location, etc. And when someone ask what I look like I always tell them to look at my avatar. Cause I’m not going to send pics to people I don’t know. I’m all about my anonymity on Snapchat except for my friends. I accept random adds whenever I’m bored and get people like this quite often.
Image source: Intricateflaws
#25 Can People Wait One Second Before Getting Sexual?? I Loved His Profile So I Was Gonna Reach Out Before He Said This. I Hate Gross Men
Image source: Fragrant_Leader_3037
#26 When Tel You To Reply Mother F**ker Reply Fast
Image source: anon
#27 “Hey, I’ve Seen This One Before. It’s A Classic”
He ended this by saying. “Yep, super judge mental. Thanks dick head.” And blocking me. For context, he was 39. I’m 20.
Sujungti
Image source: Remy-The-Demi
#28 Should I Feel Bad For Being Sarcastic? Maybe- Have I? Never~
Image source: vacuumthecontinuum
#29 Andrew T4te Meat Rider
Just a repost don’t feel like typing everything again 😂
Image source: n4ughty_k1tt3n_
#30 Pms My Friend Got On Insta
Some context: this guy had pm’ed her a while ago and been trying to convince her to sleep with him (they had never met) and when she said no he went on a long rant about his single mom and grandad raising him so he doesn’t know how to talk to women.
When she said that wasn’t an excuse he stated that she should feel privileged he wanted to sleep with her because she’s plus sized. She started ignoring him after that.
A little while later this interaction occurred. After she replied, she blocked him.
Sujungti
Image source: kansai_vampire
#31 What The Hell
Image source: PrincessSarahYY
#32 Geez Some People Are Lonely On The Internet, This Is Usually What I Reply To Them With LOL
Image source: greycreature01
#33 Omg This Works So Well 😂
Image source: i_love_boobies_3000
#34 Person I Dated In High School Reached Back Out And I’m Disgusted
Sujungti
Image source: Fairy-of-bone
#35 This Creep In My Zoom Class Tried To Convince Me To Get Pregnant
Context: ladies in the classroom were discussing childbirth.
Image source: InnocentInNoSense
#36 This One Made Me Giggle. He Blocked Me. 🤭
Image source: JJSprinkless
#37 Can’t Take A Hint, Apparently
So, I have this app that I use occasionally to try and make friends and meet new people because I’m a naturally friendly person and love talking to new heads.
This guy that messaged me (I censored his name and picture because apparently I had to do so) reacted to the first photo I had on my profile, which says that I’m taken (censored also).
That “Come over” text is just one of those default conversation starters that the app has (it’s a terrible starter, in my honest opinion. But I digress), so he used it on me. As you can see, it didn’t work… And then this conversations ensues…
(The conversation is cut short in the second pic because that’s when I promptly blocked his account from messaging me any further).
Sujungti
Image source: UnapologeticFluff
#38 Posting An Outfit Warrants Being Called ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Now
Obviously was creeped out as he is a complete stranger to me, i immediately blocked that guy.
Image source: rrtegutz
#39 I Can’t Deal With Men Anymore
Image source: cara_666
#40 And That’s On Period I Won’t Let A Man Disturb My Peace
Image source: Curious-Swan4465
#41 Much Older Coworker (M36) Got My (F21) Phone Number
Context: this coworker (M36) used to work at my store, but got moved to a secondary location because he couldn’t stop getting in fights with his ex-girlfriend, who was his coworker and is 18 YEARS OLD. He’s a creep; whenever I go to the secondary store to shop, he always has to say hi and/or compliment me somehow.
I am bringing this to my store manager tomorrow cause I feel like I wanna vomit.
Sujungti
Image source: PixelCube_
#42 On My Art Account
Sujungti
Image source: Ezra0li_Z
#43 Being A Plus Sized Girl Online!!
short but wth, this was his response after i asked how he got my snapchat. wtf!!
Image source: poppmeow
#44 I Got Another One 💀
Image source: NoPresentation4394
#45 This Guy Cannot Be Real
😭 broo like this cant be serious, also we met twice bro and he previously just sent me notes… yeah i blocked him but like tf. But idk what to do cuz we have classes together.
Sujungti
Image source: Iriss_19
#46 John Is Impatient
Image source: goeatyoursalmon
#47 At First It Was Weird, And Then It Just Got Downright Creepy
Image source: lj_tollens
#48 Who Starts A Conversation Like This? I Just Sat Down!
Not every girl on the internet makes content yknow.
Sujungti
Image source: PomegranateSure1628
#49 He Blocked Me Immediately After LOL
Creep pretends to be another girl to get in my DM. I send self-incriminating comment he forgot to delete.
Image source: vibrantafternoon
#50 I Wonder If There Are People Who Actually Buy Into This
sujungti
Image source: subuso
#51 I Just Got This Lmfao
Image source: NoPresentation4394
#52 I Have No Idea Who This Man Is
Sujungti
Image source: Volinra
#53 Guy Thinks That My Joke Was An Offer :/
First image is my original comment that sparked this,
Second and 3rd is our conversation
Honestly I feel kinda bad…
HA not really.
sujungti
Image source: Oaklynn_42
#54 Spending My Birthday Alone And Get Hit With This
For context,I(Today 24M,Openly Bi) don’t celebrate my birthday. Dad wasn’t present,mom was violent,and I lost contact with my sisters,ended up being abandoned in the hospital on my birthday when I was younger,having had to live in the streets for over a year since my country doesn’t take male child abuse seriously, especially when the agressor is a woman. Lifted myself back up,but obviously,October 3rd makes me feel like a scared kid yet again. Last year I tried making a party for the first time,but everyone of the friends I invited ditched last minute and it felt like shit. I told my gf I would never try it again because I felt so small and insecure. Fast forward to now,today’s my bday and I’m hit with this. For context,I’m an artist,and so is the person on the post,which is how we “met” online since we never spoke in person and have about a total of like 10 messages prior to this I think. When they said they’d give me a gift,I thought it would be a drawing because I already did that to others,and others have done to me. Nope. Just blatant, unrequested flirting. And now I just feel worse and even less like my feelings matter regarding this day.
Sorry for the rant,enjoy the creepy PMs.
Sujungti
Image source: _Just_Another_Speck_
Follow Us