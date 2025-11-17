Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Want To Get Rid Of In Your House? (Closed)

by

We all have some stuff we don’t want but still keep in our houses for various reasons. I’m curious what about you?

#1 Bullet Hole

#2 My Mom Got This For Her Adult Child (Me) For Christmas. At Least It Works But When I Go To Work I Smell Like An Apple

#3 Dog Beds. You Start With One, Then You Need Two. Suddenly You Have 6 Beds For 2 Dogs

#4 Two Faced Sock Demon Of The Name “Eggy”

#5 Dunno If This Counts But These Geese Are Always Here And They Poop Everywhere And Freak Out My Dogs

#6 A Couple Of Plants I Got As A Gift But I Don’t Necessarily Like Myself

Patrick Penrose
