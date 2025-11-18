“Please Help”: Late-Night Message From Coworker Reveals Woman’s Suspicions Of BF Were True

by

A relationship without trust is hardly a relationship at all. At best, it’s a misunderstanding. And at worst… Whatever the case might be, it’s a predicament that needs to be resolved.

So when a woman who goes on Reddit by ThrowRA_unheardcat got a feeling that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a coworker, she decided to confront him.

However, the man denied it and immediately shut down the discussion. But later, she found out the answer anyway just by looking at his phone.

With so much of our time spent at work, having someone there who understands us can provide a lot of comfort

But this woman began to suspect that her boyfriend was getting a little too comfortable with his female colleague

Eventually, the boyfriend’s coworker replied to the woman’s text

And confirmed her suspicions

For most, what happened is a pretty clear case

With the share of Americans who are single on the rise, YouGov recently asked Americans about their attitudes toward monogamy and their experiences with cheating or being cheated on by a partner.

Three in four said they have been in a monogamous relationship at some point in their lives and 51% said they were at the time of the survey.

While monogamy is generally understood as both people agreeing not to have any other partners, opinions on what constitutes infidelity vary.

So YouGov also asked Americans which hypothetical actions they would consider cheating and saw the following:

As we can see, at least 8 in 10 people would consider that the woman’s boyfriend was unfaithful to her on at least a few different occasions.

More than half (57%) of cheaters say that their partners found out about it. In most cases (71%), they did not want that to happen.

Most people who were broken up with because they cheated appear to have been given a second chance: 58% of them say they eventually got back together with the person. Do you think the author of the post will do that too? Let us know in the comments what you think.

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion

