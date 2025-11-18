Hey Pandas, What Does A Crush Feel Like?

I’ve just never had one and it recently occurred to me that I might be demi romantic and I might have a crush on my friend? But yeah I’m dying please help.
#1
You know you have a crush when you find a person. A person who makes you imagine conversations that conclude with you walking away with their number. A person you glance over at constantly because nothing else matters. A person who makes you feel like you’re supposed to be there. A person who makes every butterfly in your gut flutter with excitement. A person who is so beautiful and perfect it’s almost otherworldly. A person that you want to know personally. A person that gets you out of bed in the morning. A person you straight-up, without a doubt, wholeheartedly, and genuinely… love. That is when you know, and d*mn it you better shoot your shot before they’re gone.
#2
This instant melting feeling that makes you shiver. lol, i have the same situation, me having a crush on one of my greatest friends haha. It feels strange and u think about them all the time!
#3
That feeling of ‘I would do anything for her’.
And the severe annoyance when your twin sister happens to hate her.
#4
I knew I had a crush when I suddenly started dressing my very best if I knew there was a slightest chance I will meet the
person that day.
#5
When hearing their name triggers a smile every time. When you do everything you can to avoid acting stupid in front of them. When you constantly think, “Did they think that joke was funny? Do they like me?” When you where the necklace they gave you every day. When you go through the process of turning down another boy just so that you can be with them. When have many other crushes, but they are still the one who you think of first. When you’re afraid to talk to them. When you regret not talking to them. When you wish you could spend more time with them. When you wish you could click the undo button and erase all the stupid things you’ve said to them or done in front of them.
When you know and when you are 100% sure that you love them. When you would go to the stars and back again to be with them. When you would f*****g rewrite the entire galaxy if it meant you could have them.
When you regret not taking the chance when you had it.
(all of this is in my personal experience. i have a sad love life, i know ;)
#6
You feel like the butterflies might make you throw up. You’re always imagining scenarios in your head. You smile when people bring them up in conversation, and have to fight to keep a straight face. You get a little jolt of dopamine when they text you and you see their name pop up on your screen. You can’t stop listening to love songs. You’re always thinking, “I wish they were here right now.”
#7
you feel like your heart just got squeezed. its like it had to have an extra beat, a quick jump in order to keep going. it sends shivers down your spine.
also, if you start thinking about things like “what would I do to start a conversation/how would our first date go/wonder what holding their hand feels like/if i do this will they LIKE me like me????/AAAAHHHHHH”
#8
where you literally cannot breathe, and your heart feels like it will explode.
#9
Your heart feels light and you enjoy talking to a person and want to encourage them and be with/around them all the time and things are great….until they say or do something stupid or get a haircut. Then suddenly you don’t like them anymore or you can see all the other terrible things that they actually do usually without a second thought. That’s the problem with crushes. They hurt, and then your perception of them gets shattered. That’s why it’s called a “crush”.
#10
I don’t have a bunch of experience with crushes, but what everyone described here sums it up, but I would say that some tell tale signs are when you cant stop thinking about them, you keep imagining little scenes in your head of you spending more time with them, you feel like you would give the whole world for them to be happy, and if you had to, you would give up your own life just so they could live another day(or is that last one just me who feels that XD). also good luck :>
#11
For me having a crush means I smile like an idiot whenever I see them, I wonder what they think of me and want them to like me so badly, I find myself often wishing I could spend time with them, I love hearing them talk… yeah basically that
