Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

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There can be many reasons to break up with your partner. They might cheat on you, blindside you with some concerning information, or you might just naturally drift apart over time. Some people, however, can name several reasons they want to break up, but still remain in the relationship.

In a recent confession, this woman shared why she can no longer stay with her boyfriend. Things were bad in bed, his intelligence seemed questionable, and she started seeing his frugality as a bit insulting. Yet something in her confession rubbed people the wrong way — she wanted to use the breakup as a reward for hitting her goal weight in her fitness journey.

A woman listed all the reasons she wanted to dump her boyfriend

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

drobotdean (not the actual photo)

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

But what rubbed people the wrong way was how she wanted to use it as a “reward” for losing weight

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

stefamerpik (not the actual photo)

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

75Megress

The woman gave more examples about how the guy’s lack of intelligence was turning her off

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

Many commenters called out the woman for her cruel behavior: “Insanely selfish and horrible”

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

Others sided with her: “That is not a relationship you want to be in”

Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight
Woman Uses Her Disgust With Her Boyfriend As Inspiration To Lose Weight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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