“I Brought My Mum Along”: 39 Hilarious Ways To Ruin A First Date In 60 Seconds

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you meet up with your date and realize – so not a fit? The scariest thought about it is what if they don’t think the same, what if they expect something more?
So, you have to come up with something to make sure it won’t happen. And, well, yapping nonsense quite often does the trick. Only problem – doing so requires quite a talent, not everyone can blab on the spot. That’s why we prepared today’s list – it’s full of ideas on what to say when you’re sure you don’t want that second date. So, buckle up and let’s go on this wild ride!
#1
So, do you see this going somewhere? Because my parents really want grandkids soon, and I already showed them your LinkedIn.
#2
When they show up, look at them with a flat expression, then say:
“…really?” “Well, I’m sure you did your best.”
If that doesn’t do it, you can add: “Actually, I’m really good at making the best of bad situations. You can still pay for our date!”.
#3
Thank you so much for agreeing to meet with me, my parole officer couldn’t believe it when I was telling him about you. “Just remember how you ended up in this situation” is all he could say lol.
#4
“I forgot my wallet. I’ll just eat whatever you don’t finish.”.
#5
You look so different when I’m not looking at you through binoculars.
#6
“I hope you don’t mind, i brought my mum along”.
#7
“I think I’m in love with you.”
Nothing beats the old Ted Mosby.
#8
“Can we move to the restaurant across the street? I can’t be within so many yards of a school.”.
#9
I dated a guy who told me that he already had the names for our first 3 kids on our one and only date and minutes into it. I noped out of there.
#10
“Oh s**t! Duck! Sorry, I thought that was my wife”.
#11
My ex was hotter.
#12
I can do it in 3 seconds: “I voted for Trump.”.
#13
I don’t usually date effeminate guys, but you seem ok.
#14
Hmm… Here is a wet wipe, show me how you really look under all those layers.
#15
Wow you’re hot you kinda look like my mom.
#16
Are you familiar with the advantages of a fractional ownership vacation condo?
#17
Nothing. just stare at them silently.
60 seconds doesn’t sound like a long time but imagine someone just staring at you wordlessly for a full minute.
and i feel like it would make it even more disturbing if after the full minute of weirdness i just started making normal conversation. .
#18
1. Make eye contact
2. Put the ring back on.
#19
I never thought they would let me out in public again this is so exciting.. i love you.
#20
Nothing. Just rip a huge fart.
#21
(Looking him up and down) Hmmm..I can already tell that your brothers d**k is way bigger..
#22
Given my track record, “hi, how’s it going?” usually does the trick.
#23
“Oh no…Its that really how you look? Or is this trick?”.
#24
Let me introduce you to Raid Shadow Legends.
#25
“where’s my hug?”.
#26
So I still live with my ex… but we’re on good terms.
#27
Talk like Yoda we must!
#28
Hey i hear you’re looking for a stud, ive got the std all i need is u.
#29
Dammit! I forgot to wipe my a*s. Again!
#30
*”It’s so good that you’re open to becoming a tradwife.”*.
#31
You don‘t look like the guy on your pictures.
#32
Ask what sign they are and take out my tarot cards.
#33
I would love to feel em, just one touch real quick.
#34
“Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?”.
#35
“Is that your p***y I smell?”.
#36
You amateurs have to say something? I just show up.
#37
”I always dreamt of a face like yours. It might be good to add to my collection…” Say it softly, like you’re whispering to yourself.
#38
“Before we get started, would you please review and sign this NDA?”.
#39
I’m married.
