Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

by

Family dynamics are rarely simple, and they become even more complicated when a child’s behavior starts to cross other people’s boundaries.

Reddit user Available-Hat6629 shared a tense story about her sister’s autistic son, whose violent outbursts recently escalated during a visit to her home.

The woman described how her daughter was kicked and injured and said that she refused to let him come over again. But her sister and relatives started criticizing her for being “bigoted,” so she turned to the internet for guidance, asking strangers whether she was in the wrong for excluding the boy.

When someone crosses your boundaries, even love and loyalty may not be enough to smooth things over

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But what if it’s your autistic nephew?

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Image credits: Austin Guevara / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Image credits:

People have had a lot of reactions to the story

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Some also shared their own similar stories

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

A few also blamed the mom for how she handled the conflict

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mad Men
Mad Men Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Marriage Of Fiagaro”
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2015
Justified
Justified Season 6 Episode 13 Review: “The Promise”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2015
130 Years of National Geographic Covers in Just Two Minutes
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2018
Five Things You Need to Know About “Christmas Cookie Challenge”
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2017
Real Housewives: ‘Beverly Hills’ – Meet Camille Grammer
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2010
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Rap Game”
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.