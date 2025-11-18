A Story Of Two Fluffy Friends Who Can’t Stop Hugging Each Other Is Melting People’s Hearts

Everyone is taught that angels have wings, while the truth is that the lucky ones of us find they have 4 paws, and it appears they like to hug as much as we humans do.
Jeanny and Przemek from Germany seem to have been lucky enough to find two of these angels. The adorably cute and fluffy sisters, Yuki the Samoyed and Maple the Aussie, are probably the most huggable duo, who have already won millions of hearts from people all over the world.
Jeanny and Przemek from Germany not only rescued Samoyed puppy Yuki from a horrible life, but also brought her a true friend for a lifetime
The entire story started with Yuki, now 6 years old, who had quite a rough start to her life before meeting her current family.
At just a few months old, Yuki at the time had multiple names and was switched to different people almost every few weeks, which was truly horrible for such a young puppy.
“As confused as she was, she was still always smiling,” recalled her current owner Jeanny. “The happiest little cloud I’ve ever met stole my heart instantly and we knew she belonged to us. So not knowing much about her past at the time and a passport from Moldova, we took her in.”
At the time, the dog was called Nami, but it was a fresh start now and on the day Jeanny took the dog, it was beautifully snowing, therefore the family gave her a new name – Yuki, which means snow in Japanese.
From being named Lili to becoming a Christmas present called Nami and keeping that name while switching to another owner, Yuki finally found her forever home at the age of 7 months, yet it took quite some time for Jeanny and her partner Przemek to gain the dog’s trust.
The family was happy seeing Yuki enjoying life again, yet felt that there was something missing; therefore, in 2021, they got her a friend – an 8-week-old Australian Shepard sister called Maple.
“It turned out to be the best decision we’ve ever made,” Jeanny shared in an interview with Bored Panda.
The two fluffy besties can’t get enough of each other and their everyday hugs bring smiles not only to their owners but also to millions of people all over the world
Asked about the most beautiful moment from this adorable friendship, Jeanny said that have been plenty of them, yet her favorite one is still the moment the dogs met each other.
“My favorite will always be the day they first met,” she shared. “The moment Yuki opened the box and her entire body wiggled with joy when she saw her little sister for the first time is unforgettable. And of course, we can’t forget about the hugs – they will never get old and will always be the cutest thing ever.”
Yuki and Maple now seem incredibly happy being together: from playing to constantly hugging one another, they are melting millions of hearts all over the internet.
“Together with my two lovely dogs, we create wholesome and fun content on the internet for people to enjoy all over the world,” Jeanny said. “From the cutest hugging videos to funny challenges, we’ve done it all, and I just love creating all those memories with my dogs while also bringing smile to others.”
The woman also noted that Yuki and Maple brought immense love to her life as well as true happiness.
‘They’re always there for me when I need them, making sure if I’m okay, especially in my lowest moments. Just as I am always there for them too, whenever they need me,” Jeanny explained.
Yuki and Maple are not only true friends who are always checking on each other but definitely soulmates as well
With each day, the bond between Yuki and Maple gets stronger and stronger, and so does their love. They have become inseparable sisters, true soulmates, who always look after each other even when they’re asleep.
Jeanny shared once on her social media a video made when the couple were not at home. In the footage, both dogs can be seen sleeping next to each other, yet Yuki suddenly starts to shake and seems to be having a nightmare. It takes only a few seconds for Maple to wake up and come to check on her bigger sister. After making sure Yuki is fine, Maple still stayed there to comfort her. You can find the full video of this heartwarming moment here.
While people are wondering what’s the secret to happiness, Jeanny’s advice is that the first step is to get a dog and then the next step is to get a second one, especially a fluffy one, of course.
By adopting Yuki and Maple, the woman not only made sure her home is always full of joy and love, but also helped two beautiful souls finally meet each other.
People on the internet couldn’t get enough of this marvellously beautiful huggable duo
