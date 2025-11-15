Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In Three Words (Closed)

by

Describe yourself in three words.

#1

Weeb, Bisexual, Mess

#2

Moronic yet smart

#3

Really really awesome

hehe (>;3)

#4

Sassy gay asshole

#5

¨born in hell¨ :D

#6

It is okay

#7

I don’t care

#8

Ugly, unwanted, ugly

#9

okay, i’m sorry.

#10

Concerned but happy.

#11

“Short Old Nerd”

#12

Crazy, Fun, Silly

#13

weeb, dumb, bossy

#14

What was that?

#15

Trash. Just trash.

#16

Awkward finger guns

#17

Keep it secret

#18

Funny, confident, fangirl

#19

Imaginative- Kind – Distractable

#20

Efficient

#21

Stupid, cute, amazing

#22

The group nerd

#23

bisexual introverted gamer

#24

Responsible, neurotic, overeducated.

#25

i feel sick

#26

Bibliophile, ailurophile, oenophile.

(bonus points if you understand without looking those up)

#27

Young scrappy and hungry jk jk
Actually: awkward, stressed, and confused

