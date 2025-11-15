Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In Three Words (Closed)

Describe yourself in three words.
#1
Weeb, Bisexual, Mess
#2
Moronic yet smart
#3
Really really awesome
hehe (>;3)
#4
Sassy gay asshole
#5
¨born in hell¨ :D
#6
It is okay
#7
I don’t care
#8
Ugly, unwanted, ugly
#9
okay, i’m sorry.
#10
Concerned but happy.
#11
“Short Old Nerd”
#12
Crazy, Fun, Silly
#13
weeb, dumb, bossy
#14
What was that?
#15
Trash. Just trash.
#16
Awkward finger guns
#17
Keep it secret
#18
Funny, confident, fangirl
#19
Imaginative- Kind – Distractable
#20
Efficient
#21
Stupid, cute, amazing
#22
The group nerd
#23
bisexual introverted gamer
#24
Responsible, neurotic, overeducated.
#25
i feel sick
#26
Bibliophile, ailurophile, oenophile.
(bonus points if you understand without looking those up)
#27
Young scrappy and hungry jk jk
Actually: awkward, stressed, and confused
