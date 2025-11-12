I Quit My Job To Create Paper Art, Turned Back To My HR Job, Just Kidding!

It has been 3 years since I quit my job to create art. Until now I created more than 1200 artworks, wrote a tutorial book, reached 100k Instagram followers, created new styles and not planning to quit creating art, because it gives me joy in my life, I feel my soul shines with art.
Please join my cheerful journey and check my new creations.
If you’d like to see more, please check my Instagram & if you’d like to buy my art, please check my etsy shop.
