“I Am Leaving”: Woman Comes To Her Senses After Three Years Of Polyamory That She Never Wanted To Begin With

In recent years, polyamory has risen in popularity. Monogamy, after all, is not “natural” among humans, and more people have been accepting enough to explore romantic relationships involving multiple partners.
However, entering such an arrangement can be problematic if only one person does so, as this couple experienced. The man wanted a polyamorous marriage, much to the heartbreak of her loyal wife.
The woman endured the pain of seeing her husband’s girlfriends for three years until she finally decided that enough was enough. You will find the entire text below, along with the satisfying end.
Polyamory can be a problematic experience, especially if only one person in a relationship wants it
Image credits: Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer (not the actual photo)
It’s an ordeal this couple went through, after the man went through with the poly marriage despite his wife’s hesitatons
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
After going through a three-year nightmare, the woman finally decided that enough was enough
Image source: Foreign-Basis11
Attempting polyamory can be disastrous for relationships on shaky ground
The couple had already broken up the first time, which likely shook the foundation of their relationship. Adding multiple partners to the equation may worsen the underlying issues.
“Non-monogamy’s demands for emotional maturity and time can overwhelm a couple, delaying resolution of deeper incompatibilities,” relationship psychologist Dr. Madeline Roantree told Vogue.
Dr. Roantree says managing multiple relationships can already be overwhelming, noting that mismatched goals and poor communication increase the chances of conflict.
Author Ruby Rare adds that non-monogamous relationships can only work if everyone feels good about trying it.
“Without that shared sense of trust and curiosity, things can quickly become painful or destabilizing,” she said.
In the story’s case, the wife was never on board, and she had to endure three years of hell from seeing her husband bring home one girlfriend after another.
Fortunately, fate stepped in her favor, and opportunities came her way. She had her safety net, which should be the number one priority before leaving a toxic marriage. She owed it to herself to leave a marriage that was only making her miserable.
