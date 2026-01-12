I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

by

I knit teddy bears slowly, stitch by stitch, using just two needles, and then photograph them as if they were tiny personalities, not just toys.

They’re not meant to be perfect or identical as each bear develops its own character along the way. I always notice their personalities in the eyes first. That’s when a toy stops being “just a toy” and becomes someone. Some look shy, some thoughtful, some a little mischievous.

Every bear carries time, care, and quiet moments woven into it.

I like to think they’re made for cuddles, comfort, and for being kept close, not rushed, not mass-produced, just made with heart.

More info: Etsy | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1

I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

#2

I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

#3

I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

#4

I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

#5

I Photograph The Teddy Bears I Knit Like Little Characters (5 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Things Overlooked In Movies That Bother People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 12-January-2026
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2026
Hey Pandas, If You Had 3 Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Turbo Bear Explores His Little World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What Happens When You Ask The Wrong Guy For Help
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Closer Look At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Kids’ Lives, Away From Buckingham Palace
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025