Hey Pandas, What Song Can’t You Stop Listening To At The Moment? (Closed)

by

What song can’t you stop listening to at the moment?

#1

So I just discovered Isabel LaRosa, and omg her songs are so addicting.

My top two favorite atm are Favorite and Eyes Don’t Lie.

#2

Definitely “Smile Like You Mean It” by ParanoidDJ (would recommend it if you’re a fan of Hazbin and are okay with swearing)

#3

” No more” by Dreamcatcher..
…. just really rocks!!!

#4

‘So What’ by P!nk

#5

“Another one bites the dust” by Queen bc it’s my teachers alarm.

#6

Anything from Epic the Musical

#7

“Three Chords” by Goodbye June
“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” by Bob Seger
“Freebird” (Live in Oakland 1977) by Lynyrd Skynyrd

#8

Right now, probably “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by Smashing Pumpkins, or anything Björk

#9

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter (excuse me while i go scream the lyrics at the top of my lungs)

#10

Notorious by Ivycomb

#11

Hot Fun in the Summertime or Everybody is a Star by Sly and the Family Stone

#12

Cloud City by Hum

#13

“Alla Vill” -A36 feat Estraden.

It’s a swedish song, they do a cool slowmo reverb of a part in the song at the end that’s just hits all the dopamine in your head :D

