Hey Pandas, What Song Can’t You Stop Listening To At The Moment? (Closed)

What song can’t you stop listening to at the moment?
#1
So I just discovered Isabel LaRosa, and omg her songs are so addicting.
My top two favorite atm are Favorite and Eyes Don’t Lie.
#2
Definitely “Smile Like You Mean It” by ParanoidDJ (would recommend it if you’re a fan of Hazbin and are okay with swearing)
#3
” No more” by Dreamcatcher..
…. just really rocks!!!
#4
‘So What’ by P!nk
#5
“Another one bites the dust” by Queen bc it’s my teachers alarm.
#6
Anything from Epic the Musical
#7
“Three Chords” by Goodbye June
“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” by Bob Seger
“Freebird” (Live in Oakland 1977) by Lynyrd Skynyrd
#8
Right now, probably “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by Smashing Pumpkins, or anything Björk
#9
Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter (excuse me while i go scream the lyrics at the top of my lungs)
#10
Notorious by Ivycomb
#11
Hot Fun in the Summertime or Everybody is a Star by Sly and the Family Stone
#12
Cloud City by Hum
#13
“Alla Vill” -A36 feat Estraden.
It’s a swedish song, they do a cool slowmo reverb of a part in the song at the end that’s just hits all the dopamine in your head :D
