Woman Remembers All The Horrible Things Her Mom Did After Finding Something Weird In Her Purse

Going through old belongings can bring back memories you haven’t thought about in years. Sometimes, a forgotten item can reveal a hurtful truth about your childhood, reminding you how much you were denied by the very people who were supposed to care for you.
That’s what happened to this woman who found 4 birthday checks her relatives had given her when she turned 7, hidden away by her mom. Nearly 40 years later, the discovery brought back painful childhood memories. It also left her questioning whether she should visit her mother, who now lives in a nursing home.
Not everyone is lucky enough to grow up with loving parents, and the wounds left by a difficult childhood can last for years
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Nearly 40 years later, this woman found the birthday checks her mother had kept from her seventh birthday, bringing back memories of her mom’s toxic parenting
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Commenters urged her to consider how visiting her mom might make her feel, especially since the woman no longer recognized the people around her
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In an update, she shared more about her life, the things she’s been through and how she’s trying to live through it all
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Deciding whether to reconnect with a parent who hurt you can be an emotionally difficult choice
When a parent who caused years of pain grows old or becomes seriously ill, their adult children may feel pressured to reconnect. They might hear that they’ll regret staying away or that family should always forgive family. But a parent’s age or health doesn’t erase what happened, and their child can still consider their own well-being when deciding whether to make contact.
Forgiveness and reconciliation are different. The American Psychological Association explains that forgiveness involves letting go of resentment, but it doesn’t mean excusing someone’s actions or restoring the relationship. A person can work through their anger without inviting the person who hurt them back into their life.
Reconnecting requires both parties to be willing to work on the relationship. Psychologist Joshua Coleman notes that repairing strained family ties requires parents to listen to their adult children’s experiences and acknowledge the hurt they may have caused. Without that willingness, a reunion may not bring the closure someone hopes for.
Some people may eventually want to rebuild ties with parents who caused them pain growing up, while others may feel safer keeping their distance. Neither choice is automatically wrong. What matters is considering what feels right for them and what they need to protect themselves. Setting appropriate boundaries with people who have hurt them can help protect their mental health, even if they eventually decide to rebuild the connection.
In this situation, it’s important to consider whether reconnecting would bring something meaningful or cause further emotional distress. In this woman’s case, her mom no longer recognizes the people around her, leaving her to decide what visiting her would mean after everything she experienced growing up.
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Adults can heal from a painful childhood and learn to build healthier relationships
When a parent repeatedly makes a child feel unwanted, frightened, or inadequate, it can shape how that child sees themselves well into adulthood. Experts note that adverse childhood experiences can have lasting effects on a person’s mental, behavioral, and physical health.
An important step toward healing is recognizing that a parent’s treatment of a child isn’t the child’s fault. Children depend on their caregivers and may struggle to understand why they’re treated poorly. They may also blame themselves for things they couldn’t control. Learning to separate a parent’s behavior from their own worth can help adults challenge these beliefs and develop a healthier self-view.
Talking to a qualified mental health professional can also help people process painful memories and develop better ways to cope. Psychologist Kate Eshleman, PsyD, explains that therapy can help people work through difficult experiences and build effective coping skills. This kind of support can help people manage the lasting effects of childhood hardship and improve their quality of life.
Building supportive relationships and setting boundaries can also make a meaningful difference. Spending time with people who treat them with care and respect can help adults develop a sense of security that may have been missing during childhood. Experts also recommend practices such as self-compassion and mindfulness as part of the healing process.
For this woman, finding the checks brought back memories of a childhood in which she felt deeply unloved by her mother. But she has also built a life in which she makes a point of ensuring her own children feel cherished.
Do you think she should visit her mother, even though she may not recognize her, or is she right to keep her distance after everything she went through? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Some commenters reminded her that parents can leave deep emotional wounds, and she didn’t owe her mother forgiveness or reconciliation
Others shared their own experiences of growing up with toxic parents, showing her that she wasn’t alone in struggling with the lasting effects of a painful home life
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