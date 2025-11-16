Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Relate The Most To? (Closed)

I feel like everyone has that one song
#1
One headlight by the Wallflowers
Lyrically it parallels my life in regards to the loss of my twin sister.
“So long ago I don’t remember when
That’s when they said I lost my only friend
Well they said she died easy of a broke heart disease”
She died when we were two months old from heart disease.
“We can drive it home
With one headlight”
The main verse hits hard because with twins there is two as there is two headlights on a car. I am the remaining headlight.
#2
This girl is on fire.
#3
Surface Pressure from Encanto. Sums up being the oldest and expected to have all A’s because you did it once when you were 5 and your parents made it their expectations for you to have them.
#4
Take on Me by A-ha.
It came out when I was 6 years old and it just stuck with me. It captured a feeling from my childhood that I can’t really put my finger on but the song helps me remember it so that the feeling doesn’t slip away forever.
#5
serotonin by girl in red
#6
Ugly 8 by The Upside Downs
#7
Freak Show by Set It Off ^^
#8
Everything by Bridge to Grace
#9
Never been in love by Will jay
#10
Bring me the horizon – Teardrops
#11
waving through a window or I’m not that girl sums up my love life and how I feel about being on the Autism spectrum
#12
Tell your Heart to Beat Again by Danny Goke. It’s my come/back from suicide song.
#13
Good for you.
My boyfren cheated on me with another girl, so ya…
#14
Sabotage
by
The Beastie Boys
One of the finest tracks to have graced the nineties.
#15
‘Eva’ by Nightwish
6:30 Winter’s morn
Snow keeps falling, silent dawn
A rose by any other name
Eva leaves her Swanbrook home
Eva flies away,
Dreams the world far away.
In this cruel children’s game
There’s no friend to call her name.
Eva sails away,
Dreams the world far away.
The Good in her will be my sunflower field.
Mocked by man to depths of shame
Little girl with life ahead.
For a memory of one kind word
She would stay among the beasts.
Time for one more daring dream
Before her escape,Edenbeam
we kill with her own loving heart.
Moved a lot when I was a kid, and every school I went to I got picked on relentlessly, and in very cruel, sick ways at times. There would always be that one friend I would meet who would go to a different school than me. It was such a lonely time. To and from school (during winter), I’d imagine myself being transported to somewhere else.
I still get picked on to this day, feel trapped in the place I’m in and still dreaming of being in a better place.
#16
Daughtry – On the inside.. No matter how fast you run away your problems will follow you
#17
Angel Blue by Green Day. I relate so much to “You’re the princess, I’m a f**king clown”.
#18
The Village by Wrabel
#19
Burning pile by Mother Mother, Overwhelmed by Royal & The Serpent, and two birds by Regina Spektor.
#20
Monster by Imagine Dragons
I’ve changed a lot of the past little while, and not for the better
#21
“Only God Knows Why” by Kid Rock. Although I have no personal experience being a rock star, but I do understand the pressures of being a father and a husband and how to you go through great lengths and sometimes you still end up empty handed.
Follow Us