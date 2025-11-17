I Create Steampunk-Inspired Lamps By Combining The Past And The Future In An Aesthetically Pleasing, But Unique Style

Welcome to my workshop, where the charm of the old world is combined with modern technology. Our unique collection of handmade lamps will take you into the world of Victorian elegance, industrial perseverance, and mechanical wonder. Our lamps are not just beautiful, they are functional works of art.

More info: Etsy

Steampunk lamp Brooklyn

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Brooklyn

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Camelot

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Camelot

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Benjamin

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Benjamin

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Luna

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Galileo

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp 9 3/4

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp 9 3/4

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Steampunk lamp Lucerna

Image credits: SteampunkcreatorShop

Patrick Penrose
