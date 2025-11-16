30 Examples Of The Most Incredible Design Solutions, As Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

From cozy apartments to spectacular skyscrapers, the world of interior design and architecture is constantly evolving. New trends and ideas emerge every year, inspiring and motivating designers to create beautiful and functional spaces.

Whether you’re a minimalist looking to embrace simplicity or someone who loves bold colors and patterns, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive interiors for you to admire, as posted by this Instagram page called “TopDezigners”. It has a following of more than 380,000 fans that share a passion and love for all things design and architecture. Scroll down to join us on a journey through some of the most remarkable homes, offices, and public spaces from around the globe.

We were fortunate enough to get in touch with one of the most captivating design bureaus, KSh Design, to delve deeper into their creative process and learn more about their approach to design. You can also find one of their designs, “The Sweet Cocktail Bar”, on this list!

#1 Ananda House By Elora Hardy

Image source: topdezigners

#2 Danish Upcycling Project

Image source: topdezigners

#3 Villa Anouk

Image source: topdezigners

#4 Infinity Pools

Image source: topdezigners

#5 Concrete Jungle By Victoria Chuchupalova

Image source: topdezigners

#6 Memories Aicha Luxury Camp

Image source: topdezigners

#7 The Piece-Of-Art Loft By Terreo Studio

Image source: topdezigners

#8 Victorian-Style Houses

Image source: topdezigners

#9 Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta

Image source: topdezigners

#10 Villa Chams By Carl Gerges Architects

Image source: topdezigners

#11 Casa Santísimo By Jjrr Arquitectura + Area

Image source: topdezigners

#12 Tropical Masterpiece By Alexis Dornier

Image source: topdezigners

#13 Casa Gu By Estudio Eva

Image source: topdezigners

#14 Residence By Morini Arquitectos

Image source: topdezigners

#15 Coffe House By Tetro Arquitectura

Image source: topdezigners

#16 The Courbes By Christophe Rousselle Atelier

Image source: topdezigners

#17 Natural Pool Concept By Alexis Christodoulou

Image source: topdezigners

#18 Bathroom Concept By Alex Maslov

Image source: topdezigners

#19 Back Boxes By Mattgibson

Image source: topdezigners

#20 Wood Home By Jesus G Acosta

Image source: topdezigners

#21 Beach House By Charlotte Taylor

Image source: topdezigners

#22 Teca House By Frederico Delrosso

Image source: topdezigners

#23 By Raw Mix Design

Image source: topdezigners

#24 Douglas House By Richard Meier & Partners

Image source: topdezigners

#25 Design By Benjamin Guedj

Image source: topdezigners

#26 Huntingtower Road Residences By Jolson Architecture

Image source: topdezigners

#27 Bayhouse By Rick Joy

Image source: topdezigners

#28 Kava&chai By 4spacedesign

Image source: topdezigners

#29 The Sweet Cocktail Bar By Ksh Design Bureau

Image source: topdezigners

#30 Bathroom By Yodezeen Architects

Image source: topdezigners

