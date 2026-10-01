Woman Dated A Man For Four Years, Unaware He Was Hiding Something Far Bigger Than She Could Imagine

Connor Teel, a crochet artist and TikToker from Texas, dated a man for four years, believing she had found the person she wanted to spend her life with.
The man was physically and emotionally present in her life, supported her through pregnancy even though the baby wasn’t his, and was helping raise the kid.
Connor was just thinking about taking their relationship to the next stage when she discovered several secrets he’d been hiding all along, and it turned her life upside down.
Connor has been sharing the tumble her love life took in parts on TikTok, and the details have left her followers stunned.
“How did he even manage this?? Is he a supervillain?” one user said.
Connor discovered that the man she loved had multiple other relationships
On September 21, Connor posted the first video, sharing the devastating secret she recently unearthed: her boyfriend of four years not only had another girlfriend, but also a wife of 18 years with whom he has children.
Connor said she and the man had been dating for 2.5 years as of February 2025, when she asked him “for more commitment.” But when he showed no initiative to take the relationship to the next stage, she broke up with him in August.
She started seeing another man right after the split. Even though they didn’t have a serious relationship, they went on dates and had physical relations, and eventually Connor got pregnant.
At this point, Connor reached out to the “four-year man,” who claimed that he still wanted to get back together. They had a lot of back-and-forth between August and Christmas about their relationship’s future, but they were still together.
“He was there for the whole pregnancy,” Connor said. “He was there for the emotional s**t. He was there for the doctor’s appointments. He went through the labor with me, cut the cord.”
“So, from my perspective, I’m thinking, okay, this man had every opportunity to walk away, and he’s still here. Instead, he watched me have another man’s baby and said, “I still want this woman and this family,” which obviously made me trust him more.”
However, Connor soon came to regret this judgment as she uncovered that her boyfriend had been living a double life, or maybe even triple.
Connor found out that her boyfriend lied to her about divorce and was also dating a woman half his age
In January 2026, the two started going to couples counseling, and in May, Connor gave birth to her daughter. Less than three months later, while she was still postpartum, she found out that her boyfriend, who is 42, had been cheating on her with his 22-year-old coworker.
The affair started around October 2025, right around when Connor assumed they were trying to figure out their relationship and build a life together.
“He’s literally twice her age. Old enough to be her daddy, and he has a daughter who is four years younger than her. So, ick,” Connor said.
But that was not even the whole story, “just the appetizer,” Connor informed her followers in the video.
Two weeks later, she learned the man was still married, even though he had told her he was divorced and his ex-wife had moved out of state for work. Connor found the wife online, reached out, and told her everything.
“She thinks she’s in this happy marriage, and we’re comparing dates,” Connor said, adding that the wife lives at the same address as her boyfriend and was inside the house when she showed up at his door to confront him.
“It was definitely a family dynamic,” Connor said, explaining what she has learned about the 18-year marriage. “I’ve seen the photos. That was definitely hard.”
Connor was the “sixth mistress” of the man who had been cheating on his wife for a decade
The situation soon got even more “humiliating” for the women involved.
After learning about the affairs, the wife confronted the man. He revealed that he had been cheating on her for the last ten years, and he had slept with at least five other women before Connor. She passed this on to Connor.
“I was number six in the line,” Connor said. “Do you understand how humbling it is to think that you’re in this epic love story of your life and then suddenly discover that you’ve apparently been cast as mistress number six in somebody else’s 18 years of marriage?”
“I didn’t apply for that position. I didn’t audition for that position. I didn’t submit a resume. I would like to speak to HR,” Connor joked.
Connor also tried to “compare notes” with the 22-year-old woman, but stopped after learning she was still in contact with the man and telling him about their conversations.
As the secrets spilled out, the man allegedly resorted to denial. He painted a very different picture of their relationship to his family and friends, including claiming that they had broken up.
“The timeline of my own life was being rewritten,” she said. “That was fascinating information to receive considering I was actually present in my relationship. I knew when he was sleeping in my bed… You don’t get to rewrite my experience so you don’t have to be accountable for yours.”
Connor wrote the man a letter urging him to tell the truth
Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In the second video, Connor further revealed that she immensely struggled in the aftermath of her findings, as she was “grieving somebody who was still alive.”
“I didn’t just lose a boyfriend, just like she didn’t just lose a husband. In a span of about a month, I had to question years of my own memory. I kind of spiraled because the man I loved existed to me. The man who took care of me existed… He loved my daughter,” an emotional Connor said.
In the third part, Connor said that after a few weeks, her anger subsided to sadness, and she decided to let the man know how he had made her feel.
“So I wrote him a letter — four pages, front and back,” she said, referring to a scene from the TV show Friends. In the letter, she wrote, “Tell the truth. Stop rewriting our relationship. Stop allowing your need to protect yourself to become an attack on my character.”
“I told him I still loved him. I told him how deeply this has hurt me and has continued to hurt me. I told him there was an emptiness where his presence used to live. I told him that when we were together, what we had was real to me.”
But instead of addressing her concerns, Connor said that the man tried to get back into her orbit as if everything was normal: “Watching my stories, heart-reacting to certain things, to string me on, to give me hope, because he knows I still love him.”
The situation became “weirder” as Connor, the man, and his 22-year-old girlfriend had to interact for work, and he deliberately “got sneaky” about it.
Netizens were shocked by how the man handled the “stress of juggling” multiple relationships
Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
While Connor isn’t done telling the story and more parts are coming, she has already received a wave of support from her followers, with some netizens urging Connor to stop contacting the man and protect her peace.
“He will string you along forever if you let him,” one user warned Connor. Another said, “Private your account and block him. Stop giving him an opportunity to even see you.”
“As a woman who was in this situation…. Minus the working together. Let him go and move on,” another suggested.
Many were simply surprised that the man managed multiple simultaneous relationships.
“How do people have time to do all of this?” one person said. Another wrote, “How many hours in a day did he have?”
“That must’ve been absolutely devastating. I am so sorry,” one empathized with her. A fourth commented, “I can’t keep up with texting my best friend once a day.”
“You cannot have a healthy relationship that is not built on trust and transparency. If he did his wife of 18 years this dirty, he will do ANYONE dirty. It’s a character flaw,” a fifth said, requesting that Connor not pursue a continuation of the relationship.
“How the heck was he managing all that?” one user said
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